Elle King Reflects on Hearing Her Debut Country Album for the First Time

Elle King released her debut self-titled EP in 2012. Three years later, she released Love Stuff which contained the Grammy-nominated hit single “Ex’s and Oh’s.” Then, in 2018, King released her sophomore LP Shake the Spirit which saw her getting a little more experimental sonically. However, all of those albums contained shades of country music mixed with her other influences. Still, she wasn’t well-known in the country world.

That changed last year when Elle teamed up with Miranda Lambert for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The award-winning chart-topper introduced King to a new audience of faithful country fans. Last week, she released her debut country album Come Get Your Wife. In her previous albums, Elle King showed flourishes of country. With this album, she reveals her roots.

Recently, Elle King sat down with People to discuss her new album and her place in country music. During that conversation, she opened up about hearing Come Get Your Wife for the first time.

Elle King on Finally Listening to Come Get Your Wife

King looked back on her past projects saying, “The Elle King EP, Love Stufff, and Shake the Spirit, they all had country songs on them. Each of them.” As a result, she says recording a country album wasn’t “that crazy” for her. “I also didn’t know that being in country gave me so much more freedom,” King added. “I thought that being stuck in one genre would define me, I didn’t realize that I would get so much more room.”

King worked on Come Get Your Wife for months but didn’t take the time to listen to the finished product until recently. “I have the first pressing of the vinyl, and I put it on the other day – I hadn’t actually even listened to it yet – and I was listening to it, just thinking ‘This sounds like an Elle King album.’”

She added that Come Get Your Wife “happens to be a more cohesive thing,” than her previous releases. However, she says the finished product is the result of combining several pieces of herself. “I feel like everything, all of my different influences, helped me create my own version of country and what country sounds like to me, which is everything that I am and everything that I like,” King said.

The album she says is “poppy, bluesy, southern, soulful, rock and roll – it all kind of just sums it up.”

Those who would like to see Elle King perform tracks from her debut country album live are in luck. Her 2023 A-Freakin-Men Tour kicks off next month in New Orleans. She’ll be on the road until late March. Check her website for tickets and more details.