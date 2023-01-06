Elle King Releases Fiery New Single ‘Tulsa’

This is exactly the type of fantastic music that we’ve come to expect from one of the most badass ladies in music. Elle King’s new song Tulsa is clever, a little controversial, fiery as hell, and hotter than a 2 dollar pistol. Despite being named after the second-largest city in Oklahoma, this song has nothing to do with that location. Instead, the title is her way of calling out a rivalrous lady of easy virtue.

I’m too much of a gentleman to spell it out for you, but like Elle King says, if you spell out Tulsa back to front, you’ll know what she means. Though some people may be offended by her raunchy language or brash lyrics, I doubt Elle King cares. After all, she even admits she’s not America’s Sweetheart.

Elle King is joined on the track by John Osborne from Brothers Osborne on the guitar and Ashley McBryde on backup vocals. It’s an early contender for song of the year. Not only are the lyrics incredibly well written, but Elle King has the perfect musical persona to bring them to life.

According to Taste of Country, co-writers on the song included the ultra-talented Ella Langley, Bobby Hamrick, and Matt McKinney. The song is set to be track #6 on King’s upcoming album, Come Get Your Wife. While cheating on someone is never good, this song is great.

Elle King’s First Country Album Is Shaping Up To Be Damn Good

She first made a big name for herself with one of the biggest pop songs in recent history, Ex’s & Oh’s. Elle King has now gone country though. Music fans are lucky for that too because her first country album is shaping up to be really damn good.

The album is titled Come Get Your Wife. She describes it as “a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do. It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are—and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.” The lead single from the album is Try Jesus. It’s about small-town drama at the local dollar store.

Come Get Your Wife Will Bring Her Career Full Circle

Making a full country album is a full-circle moment for her. One of the first songs she ever recorded back in 2012 is a banjo-picking country tune titled Good to Be A Man, most of her music after that was full-on pop. King burst back onto the country sing when her duet with Miranda Lambert absolutely blew up. That song is titled Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home). The music video for the song is absolutely magical.

Her next foray into country music was with a song titled Out Yonder, which was also written by Langley, Hamrick, and McKinney. After hearing that song, King knew she had to collaborate with that group again for the rest of her album.

Her next country song was Worth A Shot, a collaboration with Dierks Bentley about how sometimes you just need to go out and get drunk with your significant other for the sanctity of your relationship.

She also recently released the song Jersey Giant, which was written by Tyler Childers. Though it was part of his live sets for a while, he never recorded the fan-favorite himself. He was happy to have King cut it and felt like she was the perfect person to sing it. King will be opening for Childers on the upcoming Send In The Hounds Tour.