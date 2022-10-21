Elle King Releases Lead Single ‘Try Jesus’ from Her Upcoming Album

It was strange when we woke up one day and Elle King was suddenly country. Her debut album, Love Stuff, was released in 2015. It contained one of the biggest pop hits of the 2010s; perhaps the millennium. “Ex’s & Oh’s” has more than 400 million streams on Spotify alone. Everyone knows it. It defies generation and genre.

Still, it was a pop song. And frankly, she could have been a one-hit wonder and never worked again.

She followed it with another pop album in 2018, Shake the Spirit. And then a pandemic happened. Many things were lost in the shuffle during those years, and seemingly, Elle King’s music was among those.

In February of 2021, she returned. But this time, it was alongside country music royalty with Miranda Lambert for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” That track is well on its’ way to challenging “Ex’s & Oh’s” for Spotify plays. In just under two years, it’s crossed the 100 million mark. It was a new beginning for Elle King.

This summer, she took another shot at country by teaming up with Dierks Bentley for “Worth a Shot.” Another smash. It’s not that she had changed anything about her sound, really, but country audiences loved the sound and country artists were beginning to line up to collaborate. But she still hadn’t released a “country” track or album of her own.

Until now.

“Try Jesus” is the first single from Elle King’s debut country album Come Get Your Wife, which is due on January 27. And it’s really, really good. Maybe this country thing will work out for Elle King.

Elle King Drops a Music Video for “Try Jesus”

Elle King released a music video for the track, and she called on some help from a friend. Edi Patterson portrays Judy Gemstone in the HBO series Righteous Gemstones. The video takes place at the local Dollar Mart, and it’s a hilarious portrayal of the type of small town life that has no other spot to shop, with every character in town being the worst versions of King’s past. Check it out below.

“‘Try Jesus’ came at a time I was trying to give my life over to something greater – and you can feel it,” Elle King said in a statement.

Come Get Your Wife is “full of dirt roads from her youth spent in rural Ohio, pot holes and bumper-to-bumper traffic on the streets in New York and L.A. and some uncharted routes to London and Nashville.”

When Elle King performed at this year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, Tenn. outside of Nashville, she referred to the area as “home” and said she had now “moved back.” Maybe her friend Miranda Lambert led her to the Music City. If her first solo “country” track is any indication of what’s to come, she’ll fit right in.