Emily Nenni Releases Music Video for ‘In the Mornin” Before Hitting the Road with Kelsey Waldon

Emily Nenni has been honing her singing and songwriting craft in Nashville clubs for years. Additionally, she has released a pair of EPs and one full-length album. She introduced herself with the aptly-titled full-length Hell of a Woman in 2017. Then, she teamed up with Teddy & The Rough Riders for I Owe You Nothin’ in 2019. The next year, Nenni came back with her Long Game EP. Now, two years later, she’s getting ready to release her label debut On the Ranch via New West/Normaltown Records. On the Ranch drops November 4th. Today, she released a new music video and will be kicking off her tour supporting Kelsey Waldon tonight.

Emily Nenni Releases “In the Mornin’” Video

Ahead of the album’s release, Emily Nenni has given listeners a few peeks behind the curtain. First, she dropped “On the Ranch” as the lead single, then came “Can Chaser”, her ode to barrel racers. Earlier today, Nenni released the music video for “In the Mornin’” and it’s exactly what you need to keep you going this week. Check it out below.

There’s a chance you’ve heard “In the Mornin’” before. Emily Nenni released it as a standalone single in May of 2021. Since then, it has racked up nearly 80,000 streams on Spotify alone. Like most of the songs on On the Ranch, Nenni co-penned the track with Mike Eli who also produced the record.

In a statement, Emily Nenni revealed what inspired her to write the song. “The inspiration behind the song is actually from Rod Stewart and Faces, some of my favorite rock & roll,” Nenni said. “A common theme in some of their songs like ‘Stay with Me’ is ‘hey gal, you can come home with me, but when the sun comes up, you’re outta here!’ I wanted a female version of it and we gave it more of a Bobbie Gentry production.”

Emily Nenni’s On the Ranch Tour kicks off tonight. All dates are with Kelsey Waldon unless otherwise noted.