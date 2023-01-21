Eric Church Adds Eight More Dates to His ‘Outsiders Revival’ Summer Tour

Eric Church is getting busy with his new tour and he’s expanding it by eight more dates this coming summer. Church, known as “Chief,” has answered to overwhelming fan demand for his upcoming The Outsiders Revival Tour. Besides an original 27-date slate, Church will be going into the great outdoors with open-air dates. They will be taking place in Charleston, S.C., Toronto, Rogers, Ark., Orange Beach, Ala., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., George, Wash., Atlanta, and Charlotte.

But that’s not all. Church will have quite a list of supporting acts on his tour dates. Among them include Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King, and Paul Cauthen. Also, check out Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and The Red Clay Strays.

Eric Church Says He’s Inspired By A New Experience When Touring

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Eric Church said when announcing the tour earlier. “Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively.

“Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour,” he said. “Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

The tour starts on June 22 and the Live Nation-produced tour takes Eric Church to 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets to all originally announced dates are on sale now. Added dates will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. Central (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time) via Ticketmaster.com. Presale access will be available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Central (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time).

Meanwhile, back in December, Church made a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry and performed an unreleased song. That song was for his father Ken Church, who helped Eric become a major player in the world of Nashville. Eric happens to paint quite a beautiful picture with the lyrics to the song. They compare what he’s like along with what his father was like when Eric was younger. Some of the song’s lyrics are the following: “I wear jeans and boots, I drink not-light beer, sometimes I tell the truth or what you want to hear. When I’m dealing cards, I always keep one hid. I like to buy used cars, cause my dad did.”