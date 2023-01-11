Eric Church Announces 27-Date ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ With 18 Special Guests

Eric Church revealed he is hitting the road this summer and fall for a 27-date amphitheater tour—and he’s bringing along a who’s who of special guests. Dubbed The Outsiders Revival Tour, Eric will kick off the trek on June 22 in Milwaukee, followed by stops in Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more. Eric will cap the tour on Sept. 20 in Tampa.
Special guests on select dates include Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Midland, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Shane Smith & the Saints, Koe Wetzel, and more.
“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” said Eric Church. “Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively. Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Tickets to all dates go on sale on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale access available to Church Choir members on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Eric Church: ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ With Special Guests
- June 22 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Elle King
- June 2 – Detroit, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
- June 24 – Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
- June 30 – Charleston, S.C. – Credit One Stadium – Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
- July 1 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
- July 7 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
- July 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
- July 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center – Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
- July 15 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
- July 28 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
- July 29 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
- Aug. 4 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Cody Jinks
- Aug. 5 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live – Cody Jinks
- Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center – Cody Jinks
- Aug. 12 – Chicago, Ill. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Cody Jinks
- Aug. 18 – Orange Beach, Ala. – The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
- Aug. 19 – Orange Beach, Ala. – The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
- Aug. 25 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center – Whiskey Myers
- Aug. 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 8 – Portland, Ore. – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 9 – George, Wash. – Gorge Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater – Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen
- Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 23 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion – Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 29 – West Palm Beach, Fla. – iThink Financial Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 30 – Tampa, Fla. – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers