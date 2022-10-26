Eric Church Announces ‘Outsiders Radio’ Exclusive SiriusXM Channel

Many Eric Church fans have been listening to Outsiders Radio on SiriusXM since 2015. The monthly show explored Church’s musical influences and saw him sharing what he was listening to with his fans. Today, Church announced that he was taking things to the next level. Outsiders Radio is getting its own exclusive SiriusXM station.

This morning, Eric Church took to social media to share the good news. “I’m excited to announce that after 90+ episodes, Outsiders Radio will be launching 24/7 exclusively on SiriusXM,” he wrote in the post’s caption. He went on to say that the new station will include, “live performances, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with friends. Outsiders Radio will take you through my journey.”

The brand-new station will launch on Friday, November 4th on the SXM App. So, you’ll be able to hear Eric Church’s new station on your phone, streaming media players, smart TVs, and smart speakers. Additionally, the channel will be available in subscribers’ cars from 11/4 through 11/6. It will air on channel 61.

Eric Church will be curating the music for the channel. So, listeners will get plenty of hits and album cuts from his discography. Additionally, Church will share the music he loves with fans. That means that Outsiders Radio will play artists like George Strait, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Ashley McBryde, Aretha Franklin, and many more.

“We’re trying to be thoughtful about how we play the music and why the music matters,” Erich Church said in a statement. “This is about something that you actually go, ‘oh, that’s cool. That, I haven’t heard that.’ So, chasing that pathway is what gives me excitement about what we’re trying to do here with Outsiders Radio.”

Eric Church Is Bringing More than Music with Outsiders Radio

The music on Outsiders Radio is going to be top-notch. However, the other programs on the station will make it truly special.

Listeners will get Best of Outsiders Radio which plays archival episodes of the monthly Outsiders Radio episodes that aired on The Highway. This will give those who are tuning in a taste of the journey that Eric Church took in creating this curated station.

If you like listening to live performances, you’re in luck here. Live from the Pit brings listeners front and center for a full Eric Church concert. The monthly show will feature a full concert performance from one of Church’s many shows. In November, listeners will travel to the Green Bay stop on Church’s Gather Again Tour from earlier this year.

Eric Church is also giving his friends and collaborators some time to shine on the new station. A Song to Sing is a one-hour monthly show hosted by a songwriter who has co-penned songs with Church. November’s guest will be Jeff Hyde who co-wrote “Springsteen” among others.

Insiders Hours might be the most interesting part of the programming. In this monthly guest DJ show, Erich Church will team up with friends, collaborators, and fans. The first guest is Lainey Wilson.