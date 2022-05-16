Eric Church’s Gather Again Tour Wins Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Tour Award

For Eric Church, the Billboard Music Awards were a great success. His massive, Gather Again Tour was named the Top Country Tour. This is an award that might sound oddly specific but was a project that the country singer took seriously. He earned this one, there’s no denying that.

Chief made sure that his tour was something unique. He’s all about putting on a show for the fans and giving them an event, not just a show. When his 55 date tour was announced last year, it seemed like a massive undertaking. However, through meticulous planning and execution, Church and his team were able to put on a country music spectacle.

55 dates. 55 different, unique setlists. That’s something that Church wanted to make sure he could promise his fans. A lot of folks go to multiple shows on these tours. They aren’t quite DeadHeads, but the Church Choir shows out.

With all of that work that went into the tour, it makes sense that Eric Church’s Gather Again Tour is the best in country music according to the Billboard Music Awards. This is his first Billboard Music Award and his third nomination. He lost out on Top Country Song in 2013 with Springsteen. Then, Kill A Word lost out on Top Country Collaboration. So, this is a long time coming and well deserved all around.

Selling Out Stadiums

The one thing that Eric Church does well besides his whole music deal – selling out arenas and stadiums. He’s always playing for packed crowds and has been pulling out record numbers. One of his latest shows, out in Glendale, Arizona produced a huge crowd.

Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Glendale… thanks for coming out to the 'Gather Again Tour'! We hope you drank a little drank, smoked a little smoke, and had a great time. The tour wraps up this weekend in NYC, see you there! pic.twitter.com/3XTvQcoGTo — Eric Church (@ericchurch) May 16, 2022

The Church Choir came out in droves. As they packed the arena, which opened in 2003, the total count ended up being 16,401. That’s an all-time attendance record for Gila River Arena. Almost 20 years of sports, shows, concerts, and other events and Eric Chuch turned out the largest crowd ever.

It’s just a regular occurrence when you’re the Heart & Soul singer.

Eric Church will End his Tour at the Mecca, Madison Square Garden

The Mecca of college basketball is going to be turned into a giant honky tonk for a little bit. On May 20, Eric Church, Billboard Music Awards winner, plans on selling out one of the most historic venues in all of entertainment. Madison Square Garden.

Last year Church said, “We all held faith that live music would return,” and since then it has returned in a big way. Especially at his shows. “Every night when we hit the stage there’s a moment where I think we can’t go any harder; then we see someone in the crowd who reminds us how fortunate this time is together because they’re so in it.”

The Church Choir fuels Eric Church and his shows. Always have and always will.