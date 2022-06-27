Eric Church Hangs Out With Michael Jordan in Epic Pic That Every Tar Heels Fan Will Love

Eric Church hung out with the greatest of all time recently. Or maybe it was Michael Jordan that hung out with the greatest of all time.

On Monday, the Chief shared a photo via social media of himself and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Eric Church is a massive North Carolina basketball fan. Michael Jordan had a bit of success with the Tar Heels.

“Enjoyed the fellowship and the libations. Go Heels,” Church captioned the post.

There are a couple of bottles of Cincoro Tequila in front of the duo, and a couple of decks of playing cards. If Michael Jordan was involved in that poker game, the stakes were certainly high.

Jordan was named the ACC Freshman of the Year at North Carolina where he won the NCAA National Championship in 1982. He’d go on to win the Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year awards before entering the NBA Draft in 1984. He was taken third overall by the Chicago Bulls, and the rest is history.

Eric Church was 5-7-years-old when he was watching Jordan play for the Tar Heels. Jordan certainly made an impact on an impressionable kid from Granite Falls, N.C. Church became one of the program’s most devoted fans.

In April, Eric Church rescheduled a show to watch the Final Four. The decision was fodder for sports and news talk for at least a week. The Tar Heels played rival Duke. He later called their win “the greatest thing I’ve witnessed in my 44 years.”

He said he could make up the show, but he could never replicate a North Carolina/Duke Final Four showdown. Especially in legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

Eric Church Stays True to His Word

He said he’d make it up, and he’s making it up. On April 1, he shared that he’d return to the San Antonio area to perform a free show at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels.

“Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our canceled San Antonio show. Details to be announced soon,” Church announced.

If Eric Church promises that a show will be “one of a kind,” it’s gonna be a hell of a night. The Chief got to see the big win, he got to share the story with Michael Jordan over tequila and the fans get a special night on Labor Day weekend. It sounds like everyone won.