Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and Shania Twain to Headline Tortuga Music Festival

Get excited country fans, especially ones who love to listen to their music beachside. The Tortuga Music Festival released details about their annual concert series, with Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, and Shania Twain headlining the event.

The Tortuga Festival, which celebrates country music along with some pop and roots, revealed the lineup via social media. “We’re bringing along some incredible artists to celebrate Tortuga’s 10th anniversary! Eric Church, Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney and many more are hitting the beach in Ft. Lauderdale with us.”

It’s true this festival isn’t until the spring. It’s set for April 14-16, 2023. But fans can start buying tickets this coming week. The alumni presale kicks off Tuesday (Nov. 14). If you’ve ever bought a ticket before, you’re eligible to purchase early. Meanwhile, festival passes are available purchase starting Friday (Nov. 18).

Here are the costs: an alumni three-day pass is $225. The prices rises for the general public to $275. The three-day VIP Pass for alums is $1,299. VIP general public is $1,399.

Check Out This Tortuga Festival Lineup

Here’s the rest of the names you can expect to see at the Tortuga Festival. The main-stager list includes Wade Bowen, Deana Carter, Ashley Cooke, Alexandra Kay, Dee Jay Silver, Niko Moon with Lukas Nelson & POTR. Plus, there’s Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Shane Profitt, Jameson Rodgers, Brittney Spencer and Cole Swindell.

The Tortuga Festival Sunset Stage features Lauren Alaina, Tyler Braden, Collie Buddz, DJ Rock, Corey Kent, Kidd G, Wiz Khalifa, Mike. and Justin Moore. Also,Kylie Morgan will appear on the Sunset Stage along with Pecos & The Rooftops, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, The Wallflowers, Tropidelic and Brett Young.

The Tortuga Festival also promotes up-and-comers. So here’s that lineup: Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Booth, Mackenzie Carpenter, Erin Kinsey, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, Catie Offerman, Aaron Raitiere, Frank Ray, Red Clay Strays and Alana Springsteen.

Plus, you’ve got all this in addition to a special performance by Ray Wylie Hubbard.

The festival usually attracts about 30,000 fans per day who soak up the spring Florida sunshine and listen to some sweet country tunes. The festival also wants to bring awareness to ocean conservation. Plus, part of the proceeds go to marine causes.

Twain recently announced a worldwide tour. In late October, Church announced he was building a bar called Chief’s to go in Nashville’s Broadway District. And Chesney recently finished his Here And Now tour.