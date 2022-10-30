Eric Church, Maren Morris Featured on New Rolling Stones Country Tribute Album

Some of country music’s top talent is celebrating the six decades of the Rolling Stones by contributing to an upcoming album named Stoned Cold Country.

“This album is country music’s thank you to The Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives,” said the project’s creator and producer, Robert Deaton. “While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre.”

The record will showcase an Eric Church cover of Gimme Shelter and Lainey Wilson singing You Can’t Always Get What You Want. Other tracks will include Maren Morris performing Dead Flowers, Ashley McBryde performing (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, and Brooks & Dunn performing Honky Tonk Women.

“From our artists to all of the musicians that played on the record, we boldly state that Country Music is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity,” Deaton continued.

‘Stone Cold Country’ Tracklist

See the full tracklist below:

1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction – Ashley McBryde

2. Honky Tonk Women– Brooks & Dunn

3. Dead Flowers – Maren Morris

4. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It) – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

5. Miss You – Jimmie Allen

6. Tumbling Dice – Elle King

7. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking – Marcus King

8. Wild Horses – Little Big Town

9. Paint It Black– Zac Brown Band

10. You Can’t Always Get What You Want – Lainey Wilson

11. Sympathy for the Devil– Elvie Shane

12. Angie – Steve Earle

13. Gimme Shelter – Eric Church

14. Shine A Light – Koe Wetzel

The Rolling Stones Tribute Album Will Drop Next Year

Stoned Cold Country won’t hit shelves until 2023, but we can expect a teaser next month. On Nov. 4, Brothers Osborne will release a rendition of It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It), which they recorded with The War & Treaty.

Ahead of the song’s debut, Brothers Osborne gave fans a short preview on Twitter with a clip of both bands recreating the classic in the recording studio.

It’s only rock n roll… but we like it. Honored to be a part of the upcoming Stoned Cold Country tribute album, celebrating 60 years of the legendary @RollingStones. "It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It)" with our friends @warandtreaty will be out everywhere on 11/4. pic.twitter.com/f2zz74s3mB — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) October 28, 2022

The Rolling Stones’ original bandmates Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, and Ian Stewart officially formed in 1962. They went on to become the 10th best-selling band of all time with over 100 million records and counting sold around the world.