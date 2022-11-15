Eric Church to Receive Major Honor in North Carolina

Eric Church has won the hearts of millions around the globe. However, the North Carolina native is one of six people about to receive the highest civilian honor a person that hails from the Tar Heel State can ask for.

According to The News & Observer, Eric Church will receive the North Carolina Award during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of Art on Tuesday evening. The honorary event is set to begin at 7 p.m. The Chief, as well as other NC natives, is being recognized for his nationally and historically significant accomplishments. The news outlet reports Church, of Granite Falls, will receive the North Carolina Award for Fine Arts.

Other recipients include former U.S. Representative Eva M. Clayton of Littleton and former NC legislator H. M. “Mickey” Michaux Jr., of Durham.

The North Carolina Award has been presented to state natives by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources since 1964. Church is receiving one of this year’s awards for his work in country music. As the outlet reminds us, the “Heart On Fire” singer is an alum of Appalachian State University. He has received multiple Grammy Award nominations in the past. In 2020, he was also named the CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year. He’s worked hard toward a greater purpose, founding the Chief Cares Fund with his wife, helping people in need.

What to Expect From Eric Church’s New Nashville Bar:

As one of country music’s superstars, Eric Church already has a jam-packed schedule. That said, the country crooner is planning on taking on yet another endeavor. Soon, he’ll join the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Jason Aldean opening up a new Nashville bar.

Previously, Eric Church revealed the new bar would be named after his successful 2011 album, Chief. He shared that the setup will be much different than many other bars along Broadway.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Church revealed that the upcoming six-story bar will not only feature a sprawling space filled with bar stools and dance floors; the upcoming location will also be able to host major concerts and events, likely attracting much bigger crowds than many other bars along Lower Broadway are used to seeing.

While speaking with the XM radio station, the country music star said, “Well, there’s gonna be a studio in Chief’s. And we’re going to do a lot of stuff live there…It’s a ticketed venue.”

Aside from its unique and exciting features, the Chief also revealed why he chose to build his newest project on Lower Broadway. And while it is home to a lot of other country music stars’ own establishments, that’s not why. He revealed that before making it big in the industry, he’d spent years on the strip trying to get a gig. However, he was constantly shut down. During his appearance on The Highway, he explained, “I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shot-gun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream. Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream.”