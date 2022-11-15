Eric Church Reveals New Details About His Nashville Bar

Eric Church recently revealed that his soon-to-open Nashville, Tennessee, bar will be much more than just a local watering hole.

The singer is set to join the list of country music stars with honkey tonks on Music City’s Lower Broadway when he opens Chief’s next year. The bar, which is named after his 2011 platinum-selling record, is still under construction. But we already know that when completed, it will be a massive six-story attraction.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Church shared that all that space won’t just be filled with dance floors and bar stools. As most would assume, it will also host stages for live music, like all bars on Broadway. However, it will hold bigger crowds and major concerts. And it will have a unique draw that will make it stand out from the rest.

“Well, there’s gonna be a studio in Chief’s,” the 45-year-old shared. “And we’re going to do a lot of stuff live there. We’re going to do a couple of exclusive shows there. And I’m going to play… It’s going to be a different show. It’s going to be 470 people. It’s a venue. So it’s a ticketed venue.”

Eric Church Hopes His Concerts Will Remind People of a ‘Different Broadway’

While Chief’s will be one of the largest establishments on the iconic strip, Eric Church is designing it to have an intimate feel. He hopes that people can go there to escape the wild crowds.

“It’s gonna be more of a storyteller/songwriter, stories about my life, challenges I’ve had, songs that relate to that, just me being on a stage, no mics, no gear, just me,” he continued. “…. I’m gonna walk around. It’s not going to be [me in] a set position. It’s going to be a little bit like a Broadway show. It’s going to be like Bruce’s except it’s a different Broadway. Broadway South (laughs)… It’s gonna be fun.”

Church also shared why he decided to open a bar on the lower strip, and it’s not because everyone else is doing it. Before he became a star, he spent years trying to land a gig on Broadway, and the owners constantly turned him down.

When he finally got a gig, it was on Printer’s Alley, in a dive called Fiddle and Steel. He never did make it to the strip before landing a record deal.

“I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” Church said in an earlier interview. “Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream.”