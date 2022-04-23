Eric Church Calls SportsCenter Reporting on Him Canceling Concert for Final Four ‘Out of Control’

A lot can be said about the decision Eric Church made to go to the Final Four after canceling a concert in San Antonio. However, there might have been too much said about it. At least, if you ask Chief himself. The country singer was shocked when he turned on ESPN and he was leading SportsCenter instead of the actual UNC-Duke game.

When Church announced he was canceling a concert to go to the historic basketball game, it became big news. But, when the singer saw that he was on ESPN, he couldn’t believe it.

The reactions across social media and on TV were astounding.

“I’ve never been on social media. I’ve never tweeted, I don’t know how to tweet. I don’t get on Instagram. Nobody gives me codes for any of this stuff,” Church explained on Audacy’s Rob & Holly. “So I have no way to get on any of this. I love listening to sports radio talk, especially during this time of year, when it’s Final Four time. I thought it [the decision] might be getting a little noisy when I was watching ESPN SportsCenter and I was leading on the SportsCenter thing … I thought, ‘Wow! That’s new. Let’s talk about basketball.’ I thought that was getting a little bit out of control.”

It was a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment that Eric Church enjoyed with his family at the Final Four. When asked if he regretted his decision, Church said “I can recreate San Antonio. I can’t recreate Duke and Carolina in the Final Four.”

He has been doing nothing but playing shows for months now. And, he plans on making up the show later this year. He never knew it would be such a story.

Eric Church Reflects on the Historic Moment of the Final Four

First time ever. Duke and North Carolina in the tournament. And, it just so happened to be in the Final Four. You couldn’t write it better. In fact, it would be considered too heavy-handed when you throw in the fact it’s Coach K’s last season and the first year of the Hubert Davis era for the Tar Heels. Eric Church had to go to the Final Four.

“To me, the championship was against Duke – because of the rivalry, because of what that is, because they’ve never met in the tournament, the final four, and Coach K’s final game – all those things were a perfect storm that I never could’ve conceptualized would’ve happened.”

To see that game with his kids must have been a special moment. To watch it as a North Carolina fan must have been heaven. That is something that you can’t recreate or makeover. Personally, I would have done the same exact thing. Only for my Kentucky Wildcats though.