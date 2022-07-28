Eric Church to Open Robert Earl Keen’s Penultimate Concert During Farewell Tour

Eric Church doesn’t “open” a lot of concerts for other artists these days. In fact, the 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year often eschews openers/supporting acts altogether during his headlining tours so he can play for two-plus hours. But the “Chief” knows what’s up when a legend is involved. And, speaking of legends, Lone Star State luminary Robert Earl Keen is currently in the midst of his farewell tour, aptly dubbed the I’m Comin’ Home Tour. REK will cap his 41 years on the road with three sold-out shows at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, Texas, on Sept. 1st, 3rd, and 4th. For REK’s penultimate show on Sept. 3, Eric Church will serve as the opener.

“Robert Earl Keen Jr. has been a huge influence on my music and writing,” said Eric Church via Instagram. “We used to cover Corpus Christi Bay in my bar band in North Carolina in college. When he asked me to join him on the last shows of his career, I told him I’d do whatever he wanted. I’m happy to join him at Floore’s to help send him off into the sunset. But don’t forget friends…. The road goes on forever and the party never ends.”

Of course, Eric Church referenced two of REK’s most popular tunes in the post. “Corpus Christi Bay” appeared on Keen’s 1993 album, A Bigger Piece of Sky, while “The Road Goes On Forever” was featured on 1989’s West Textures.

Robert Earl Keen Rides Into the Sunset

On January 14, 2022, Robert Earl Keen announced he was retiring from touring in a video message he posted on his socials.

Robert Earl Keen kicked off his I’m Comin’ Home Tour in April 2022, with more than 50 dates, including stops at Cain’s Ballroom and the Ryman Auditorium. REK still has more than 20 dates remaining. And he’s using a motley mix of openers, including Brent Cobb, Randy Rogers, John Fullbright, Mike and the Moonpies, Reckless Kelly, and more.

Don’t miss your last chance to see the Texas troubadour live in concert.

Interestingly enough, Eric Church will perform two free shows on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, which is about an hour-long drive from Helotes, Texas. Eric’s shows in New Braunfels are a bit of a peace offering to his Texas faithful, after he cancelled his April 2 show in San Antonio so he could attend the UNC-Duke basketball game in New Orleans.