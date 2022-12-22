Eric Church’s New Photo With Roy Williams & Drake Maye Belongs in UNC Hall of Fame

It is no secret that country music hitmaker Eric Church is a proud North Carolina boy…and a big fan of the UNC Tar Heels. In fact, the Heart On Fire singer canceled a show earlier this year to support his Tar Heels against the Duke Blue Devils in the first-ever Final Four matchup of the two.

So, it’s no surprise to fans that Eric Church was sitting courtside recently while cheering for his Tar Heels during a recent game. And, this game brought something spectacular on the sidelines too. In the form of a pic that belongs in the UNC hall of fame.

Why, you ask? Well, the pic is full of Tar Heel love as Church poses in a recent Insta post with coach Roy Williams and UNC quarterback Drake Maye.

“Two of the best,” Eric Church captions the recent Instagram post. “Go Heels.”

The singer then tags @drake.maye, who is standing to the left of him, in the post. And mentions “Coach Roy Williams” who is on Church’s right.

Eric Church Hangs With All The UNC Greats, Even The Iconic Michael Jordan

Recently, Eric Church had another kickback moment with a UNC icon, this time it was with basketball GOAT Michael Jordan.

Church shared the pic of him hanging out with the NBA Hall of Famer this summer, noting they were having a good time enjoying the “fellowship and the libations” in the caption. Of course, the singer had to add a very supportive “Go Heels” in his post.

And, NBA fans know well that Jordan has quite a history of success playing for the Tar Heels in his early days.

Having Some Fun Playing Cards And Kicking Back

Sitting in front of Church and Jordan in the social media post is a couple of bottles of Cinorco Tequila, as well as some playing cards. That’s some good fellowship right there, a game of poker with Eric Church, Michael Jordan, and some good tequila!

Michael Jordan was named North Carolina’s ACC Freshman of the Year in 1982 after securing the NCAA National Championship. Of course, we all know what this leads to as the NBA great would go on to win the Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year awards shortly after this before heading to the NBA draft in 1984. The Bulls snagged the former Tar Heel third overall. And, the rest, of course, is basketball history.