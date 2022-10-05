ERNEST Announces He’s Covering Multiple HARDY Tour Dates Following Bus Crash

ERNEST will fill in for his friend HARDY on multiple tour dates following a bus crash that sidelined the “Rednecker” singer. HARDY and his crew were involved in a “serious” crash near Bristol, Tenn. earlier this month after playing a festival. Doctors released HARDY and one of the other passengers, but the driver had an extended stay. Doctors instructed HARDY to take some time away from the road to recover.

“I’ve been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us a couple of shows. My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days,” he said in a statement.

“Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service,” he added.

ERNEST announced on Tuesday that he is stepping in.

“Due to this week’s events…I’ll be covering for my brother HARDY this weekend in Arlington, TX 10/8 and will be headlining Flanagan’s in Columbus, OH on 10/13. Huntsville, that unfortunately means we have to cancel the show on Saturday, but I’ll make it up to y’all soon…I promise! Please keep team HARDY and bus driver Ricky in ur thoughts and prayers,” ERNEST said.

The Huntsville show was for the Alabama city. ERNEST and HARDY are longtime songwriting partners responsible for much of Morgan Wallen’s catalog. The duo teamed up at the ACM Honors to perform a medley of Wallen songs as he received the Milestone Award. They performed “More Than My Hometown,” “Sand in My Boots” and “Wasted on You.”

The full ACM Honors special is available to stream on Hulu. It also includes tributes to Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain.

Morgan Wallen earned the Milestone Award. Dangerous: The Double Album remained atop the country charts for more than a full year. The award is given to someone that saw an “unprecedented achievement” in country music. ERNEST and HARDY were certainly a big part of that success.

All of HARDY’s December dates are still on the calendar. That run kicks off with a pair of dates at the Georgia Theatre in Athens on December 1 & 2. The ‘Wall to Wall’ tour rolls across the South with at least two dates in most cities until the end of the year. It includes a couple of dates at the legendary Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte. And it concludes with three dates at The Blind Horse Saloon in Greenville, South Carolina. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.