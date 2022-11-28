Ernest Calls Stadium Show With Morgan Wallen a ‘Dream’

While reflecting on being the opening act for Morgan Wallen’s first headlining stadium show in October at Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field, country music star ERNEST stated the experience is one he’ll never forget.

As he spoke to Taste of Country on the red carpet of the 2022 BMI Awards in Nashville, ERNEST said his experience with Wallen was a dream. “As an artist, [it was a] dream scenario to get to do direct support for the biggest artist in the world at a massive stadium,” he explained. Ernest ended up being in the direct support slot for the show after Hardy ended up dropping out due to recovering from a tour bus accident.

ERNEST also gushed about Wallen, who is also a close friend of his. “As a friend, [it was a] dream scenario to get to watch your friend fill 55,000 seats, and they sing every word to every song,” he continues. “I get chills thinking about it. Standing side-stage watching it, with everything he’s gone through and all the growth he’s gone through — man, getting to come do that was amazing.”

Meanwhile, ERNEST spoke about his current projects, including new music. “Management probably don’t want me to say, but I’ve recorded, like, 13 more songs, and I’m gonna put a couple of them out at the end of the year. And] put the new project out [at the] top of the year. So, run with that.”

ERNEST Previous Opened Up About Performing at the Grand Ole Opry With Morgan Wallen

Earlier this year, ERNEST spoke to Music Mayhem about performing alongside Morgan Wallen at the Grand Ole Opry. He described the experience as a childhood dream come true.

Speaking about the “surreal” event, ERNEST stated, “As a Nashville kid, it doesn’t get better than that. To me, performing at the Opry is more special than playing at an award show, playing at the Grammys! When I was 10 years old, I stood in the circle and looked around, and I was like, ‘I want to do this when I grow up.”

ERNEST also reflected about the moments before the performance and the conversation he had with Wallen. “There was so much going on backstage, but they asked Morgan to give me a piece of advice, and he said, ‘don’t freak out.’”

ERNEST went on to add that sharing the stage of Wallen was a movie dream scenario. “I was living my dream, and we were singing one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I feel like whatever energy that creeps around and hangs out in the Grand Ole Opry setting from our forefathers, I just hope that they were sitting in the front row and loving all of it.”