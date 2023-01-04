ERNEST Is Back With Another Song Session From The Junkyard

The big fella with the even bigger voice is back at it again. ERNEST just dropped the second song from his Salvage Sessions video series. In late 2022, ERNEST took his musical talents and his band to an undisclosed junkyard to play a few of his favorite songs.

The first song from his junkyard jam session was Comfortable When I’m Crazy.

Comfortable When I’m Crazy is a lyrically brilliant tune about trying to find a balance between walking on the wild side and walking the line that Johnny Cash sang about. It was one of the 11 songs that made up Flower Shops (The Album). Now ERNEST is ready to build on that momentum and do even bigger things.

ERNEST Set For Huge 2023 With New Album Two Dozen Roses

At the end of 2022, ERNEST announced that he would be releasing a new album in 2023. Although, it’s not a completely new project. It’s more of an extension of his previous collection of songs and will include 13 new songs.

The Flower Shops (Two Dozen Roses) album will go live on February 10th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. ERNEST previously discussed how personal the songs from the first version of the album are to him.

“It is a pretty introspective album beyond just the first three songs being love songs. There’s struggle and pain in any love story. I feel like that side doesn’t get told often. I’m shamelessly putting myself out there and telling mine,” he said. “The second version will be a continuation of that. It’s even more of the real, honest storytelling that the album was built on, and continues the character’s love story.”

New Music And Songs We Used To Sing Live From The Junkyard

To accompany the announcement of Two Dozen Roses, ERNEST also released 3 new songs that are already generating quite a buzz for what’s on the way with his next album. One thing is for sure though, ERNEST has set himself up for this new project to be one of the biggest country music albums of the year.

The official music video for Miss That Girl is already racking up views. It’s an upbeat-sounding song about trying to stay on the sunny side of heartbreak. The song seems built around one of the most therapeutic things you can do when times get tough. Roll the windows down, crank the music up, and go flyin’ down a backroad in an old pickup truck.

Unhang The Moon is another retrospective track about relationships. Despite the lengths people are willing to go to in order to make things work, sometimes they don’t. It’s about a guy who gave a girl everything he had, but it wasn’t enough.

The third song from the upcoming album is titled Songs We Used To Sing. If music has the power to heal, it also has the power to cause pain. This is a powerful song about music being associated with a love that’s gone cold. Sometimes songs like that just can’t be listened to anymore, similar to the idea of deleting pictures of an ex off social media or avoiding locations that remind you of them.

The Salvage Sessions video of Songs We Used To Sing has an aesthetic that matches the tune, and it sets the tone for a monstrous 2023 for ERNEST.

Take ’em to therapy Ern’: