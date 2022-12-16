ERNEST Readies New Album ‘Two Dozen Roses’ for 2023 Release

2023 was a huge year for ERNEST. He landed three chart-toppers as a songwriter for a total of seven. He also saw success as a recording artist. Flower Shops (The Album) gained praise from critics and fans. The title track and lead single from the album reached Platinum status. The Nashville native also shared the stage with frequent collaborators HARDY and Morgan Wallen. Today, he made it clear that he plans to hit the ground running in 2023.

Earlier today, ERNEST announced that he’ll be dropping a new album in February. Two Dozen Roses is more than a sophomore release for the singer-songwriter, though. It is a continuation of his debut LP. In other words, Two Dozen Roses is a sequel. CMT shared the announcement on their Instagram account.

In the video, ERNEST said that he had some new songs ready for release. “I put out three today and I hope you enjoy them. But, I got another ten.” Then, he went on to explain the layout of his upcoming release. “Basically, what we have done is recorded 13 new songs, slapping it on the Flower Shops album, basically a part two. I’m calling it Two Dozen Roses,” he reveals. “It’ll be 24 total songs.”

Earlier this year, ERNEST talked a little about his debut record. “It is a pretty introspective album beyond just the first three songs being love songs. There’s struggle and pain in any love story. I feel like that side doesn’t get told often,” he said. “I’m shamelessly putting myself out there and telling mine.”

Back then, he also mentioned that “Some Other Bar” left the narrative in Flower Shops open-ended. Fans will have to wait until February 10th to see where the rest of the story leads them.

ERNEST on Two Dozen Roses

In a statement, ERNEST revealed what fans can expect from Two Dozen Roses. “It’s even more of the real, honest storytelling that the album was built on, and continues the character’s love story,” he said. The “Comfortable When I’m Crazy” singer went on to say that the new release will pick up where his debut record left off. The narrative picks up directly after “Some Other Bar.”

“It’s very reflective, I think everyone will be able to relate to a part of the story in some way. I’m really proud of it,” he said of the project.

Smell the Roses

ERNEST knew fans would want to hear some of his new music and he delivered. It seems that the holiday season has the musician in a generous mood. He dropped three new tracks from Two Dozen Roses today. “Songs We Used to Sing,” “Unhang the Moon,” and “Miss That Girl” are available to stream on all platforms. Additionally, he released a music video for “Miss That Girl.”