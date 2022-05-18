Evan Felker Says Turnpike Troubadours Have a New Record Coming

Last November, Turnpike Troubadours made huge waves in the country music world when they announced the end of their hiatus. Not long after that, they started rolling out tour dates at iconic venues. Shows at Cain’s Ballroom, Billy Bob’s Texas, Red Rocks, and more had fans eager to get tickets. For some, the reunion of the Oklahoma-based band was enough to put a spring in their step, even if they couldn’t see them live. However, one question remained. Everyone wanted to know when Turnpike Troubadours would release a new record. Recently, fans attending the May 15th show at Red Rocks received an answer.

Before playing a new song called “Cat in the Rain” Turnpike Troubadours’ frontman Evan Felker said, “I heard a rumor that we’ve been working on a record. That rumor is true.” Check out the video of the announcement and the new song below.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any more information about the new Turnpike Troubadours record. However, knowing that they are working on new music is still great news.

“Cat in the Rain”

We may not have any details about the new record but we do have a new Turnpike Troubadours song to spin. And, after hearing the new song, we can infer a little about the upcoming album. For instance, the sound and songwriting that made their five previous releases great are still there. As before, it seems that Felker is writing from his experiences. “Cat in the Rain” sounds like what we know about his life over the past couple of years.

He found himself caught up in constant touring and substance abuse issues. Both kept him from his wife and home. Before long, the substance abuse issues kept him off the road and we at least part of the reason for the band’s hiatus.

Now, Evan Felker has found sobriety and is raising cattle on his Oklahoma ranch alongside his wife Staci and their daughter Evangelina. The couple currently has another child on the way. Additionally, Turnpike Troubadours are working on a new record. So, it looks like Felker, his family, the band, and the fans are all winning here.

In a way, lines in this song seem to make reference to his relationship and his newfound life. For instance, “Took every bad fork in the road and look who’s standing here,” seems to reference his wife, who took patched things up with him after everything that happened. Additionally, some lines in the final verse seem to reference the life he’s living these days. “There’s black mud on the belly of a yellow colt I ride / Never thought I’d catch myself so calm out in the open.”

More Than One New Record Coming from the Turnpike Troubadours Camp

Some fans might know that members of the Turnpike Troubadours have put out records with their solo projects. For instance, bassist RC Edwards’ side project RC & The Ambers released Big Country last year. Additionally, Turnpike fiddler Kyle Nix’s band Kyle Nix & The 38s released Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories in 2020. Recently, Nix took to Twitter to announce a new album.

I was told my last album wasn’t personal enough bc the songs were mostly story songs. The next album is going to be uncomfortably personal. Guts & blood. @kylenixmusic @KyleCoroneos @rekroommedia @ange_backstrom @Haystack56 @team_corbin @Adam_Durannn @GPearson85 — Kyle Nix & The 38’s (@kylenixmusic) May 11, 2022

All in all, it’s a damn good time to be a Turnpike Troubadours fan.