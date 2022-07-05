Everything We Know About Whiskey Myers’ Upcoming Studio Album, ‘Tornillo’

We are less than four weeks away from the July 29 release of Whiskey Myers’ new studio album, Tornillo. The 12-song offering is set to follow Whiskey Myers’ 2019 self-titled album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. And that’s no small feat for a band that self-released the album on its own Wiggy Thump Records label.

So what can you expect from the genre-bending six-piece band—Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves, and Tony Kent—on Tornillo? We’re glad you asked.

While the new album will have the same “look” (self-produced, self-written, self-released), Tornillo does feature “a little bit different sound,” according to Cody Cannon. Most notably, lots of horns, including saxophone (Marcus Cardwell), trombone (William Wright), and trumpet (Albert Martinez and Liam Lord). And Drew Harkal, who plays in Cody Jinks’ band, was tapped to tickle the ivories on organ/Wurlitzer/piano, while “Cowboy” Eddie Long helms the steel. In addition, the album features background vocals from Kristen Rogers and the stellar gospel quartet, The McCrary Sisters.

Whiskey Myers holed up for 21 days at the Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, (hence the album title) to record the new project.

‘Tornillo’ Track List (and Songwriters)

Tornillo (instrumental intro) John Wayne (Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves, Tony Kent) Antioch (Cody Cannon) Feet’s (Cody Cannon) Whole World Gone Crazy (John Jeffers) For The Kids (Cody Cannon) The Wolf (Cody Cannon) Mission To Mars (Cody Cannon, Aaron Raitiere) Bad Medicine (Cody Cannon) Heavy On Me (John Jeffers) Other Side (Cody Cannon) Heart Of Stone (Cody Cannon)

During an interview earlier this year, frontman Cody Cannon revealed to Outsider that the horns were coming. So far, Whiskey Myers has lived up to its declaration with a four-song sampling from the album, including lead single, “John Wayne,” “Antioch,” “Whole World Gone Crazy,” and “The Wolf.”

“So this will be our second self-produced album,” said Cody Cannon to Outsider. “Yeah, we wrote all the songs. Just kind of the same ol’ Wiggy stuff. We did go out there . . . we ventured. It’s going to have a little bit different sound. We added a bunch of stuff we haven’t used before. We just wanted to do something a little different. I mean, it’s still Whiskey Myers at its core. But it’s kind of fresh and a little bit different sound. We did a lot of brass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do.

“Just being fans of all that old music and Motown stuff and a lot of the stuff coming out of Muscle Shoals, and old rock and roll. We’re big Stones fans. So it was something that we always wanted—to put some horns on it. So going to have some horns coming at you on the new record.”

Road Dogs

Whiskey Myers launched its headlining Tornillo Tour in April. Between tour dates and festivals, the band has more than 40 shows remaining on the docket in 2022.

Of course, Whiskey Myers is still the only band to have performed on-screen during an episode of Paramount’s Yellowstone. And they’ve had nine songs featured on the TV show. When the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres in November, don’t be surprised if some tunes from Tornillo make the cut.

“Touring. That was our main thing, man, just playing shows,” said Cody to Outsider. “But what was great about Yellowstone, it’s just millions of people being able to see it and hear it at once, which we had never had that opportunity. So I think that’s why. And it generated such a buzz. We’re very thankful for those people, man. They’ve been really good to us.”