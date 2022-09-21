Faith Hill’s Daughter Shares Amazing Throwback Interview Clip of Her Mom for Her Birthday

Faith Hill is celebrating her 55th birthday on Wednesday. Several friends around the industry have paid tribute to her on social media. But no tribute was quite as special as the one that her daughter, Audrey, shared. Audrey is 20 years old, and she is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. She shared a throwback interview clip from her mom’s earliest days in country music. She’s sporting her big, curly blonde hair, and her Mississippi accent is still thick. Check out the clip below.

“I love you mom,” Audrey captioned the post.

In the clip, it appears that Faith Hill is on a front porch in a rocking chair. Perhaps it’s near her hometown of Ridgeland, which is near Jackson, Mississippi. Her debut album, Take Me as I Am, broke through in 1993 when she was just 26-years-old. That feels close to the timing of when this interview clip happened.

It begins with her netting a fish out on a lake. “This is my fish!” she gleefully exclaims.

“I’m just a country girl that happens to sing,” she says. “I’m just so excited. I can’t tell you how excited I am. It just doesn’t feel real yet, you know? I waited for this all my life, and I’m ready to go.”

Young Faith Hill Enjoyed Junk Food

Faith Hill’s diet has likely changed over the years. In the clip, she talks a lot about her steady diet of fast food.

“I love McDonald’s,” she said. “And I love Wendy’s. And I love Frostys. Chocolate. I love all that junk food. Potato chips and dip, I eat ’em all the time. But I guarantee a year from now, I’ll be saying salads are my favorite.”

She went on to discuss the growth that she was actively seeing in her career at the time.

“Each time I do something, it’s to learn from it,” she said. “And I want the best show and I want the best videos, yeah. The most important thing is that I want to be happy with what I do. If I can obtain that, then I’ll be doing okay for myself.”

Tim McGraw also paid tribute to his Faith Hill on her birthday. The couple have been married since 1996.

“Happy Birthday! My best friend. My soul mate. The love of my life. I can’t believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life. You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model. We love you baby!” he captioned a post early on Wednesday. He included a video clip of several photos of his wife soundtracked by one of his own songs.