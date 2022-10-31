faith-hill-gets-choked-up-honoring-loretta-lynn-during-tribute-special

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.

Faith Hill got a little choked up when speaking at the memorial, remembering her friendship with Loretta Lynn. “It is our honor and privilege to be here close to where our dear friendship began,” she said. “And to celebrate this extraordinary woman and her remarkable life.”

Faith also recalled first meeting Loretta Lynn backstage at the Opry almost 30 years ago. She then spoke about Lynn’s incredible talent, and how she wrote songs mainly for women. “Loretta was unabashedly honest about hardships and joys of being a wife and mother, a woman loving life — loving, lying, cheating, having babies, not having babies…she sang about it all,” said Faith. “She was fierce and proud of who she was, where she came from and how she lived her life.”

Faith continued, “She didn’t push boundaries for women in country music, she shredded them. She gave us this bold new space to find our own way to dream and soar into the music we make, the careers, and lives we have. She was always good, kind, and supportive of all of us. Every single person in this room has a story they could share. She was so dang wise and funny.”

Here, Faith Hill had to hold back her tears while remembering Loretta Lynn. But, she persevered even through her emotions and continued. “I am honored to have been in your presence, Loretta,” Faith concluded. “I am grateful to have had so many memories with you. I am proud to be a woman in country music, proud to be a mom, I am proud to have the privilege of following you down the musical path you blazed for all of us.”

The memorial was star-studded, of course, but also included at least 1,500 fans of Lynn’s. The Opry offered 1,500 free tickets to the celebration of life, and the line to get in was around the block. Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson, and George Strait performed. Additionally, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby with Carlile from The Highwomen in addition to Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Wynonna with Gaither Vocal Band and Larry Strickland paid tribute as well.

Speakers included Loretta Lynn’s sister Crystal Gayle, her daughter Patsy Lynn, and her granddaughter Tayla Lynn. Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Marty Stuart, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Sissy Spacek shared virtual messages as well.