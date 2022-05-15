Faith Hill Shares Heartfelt Message for Wynonna and Ashley Judd After Mom Naomi’s Death

Faith Hill recently showed her support for the Judd family after Naomi Judd’s tragic death; she posted a tweet about CMT’s “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration,” which airs tonight at 5 pm Central. Hill included a personal message to Wynonna and Ashley Judd, as well.

“Wynonna and Ashley, our hearts are with you as your beloved matriarch, Naomi Judd, will be celebrated today,” she began. “May we all raise our hands and celebrate this extraordinary woman along with her closest friends. May we continue to keep Naomi’s family in our hearts and in our prayers.”

CMT recently announced the final lineup for the televised memorial at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium; new performers include Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, and Jamey Johnson. Previously announced were Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Gaither Vocal Band, and Little Big Town.

A few of Naomi’s friends are sharing special messages at the ceremony as well. CMT previously announced Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, and Salma Hayek; recently, the event announced Bette Midler, Reba McEntire, and Reese Witherspoon.

Naomi’s daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd will speak at the memorial as well, in addition to her husband Larry Strickland and close friend Martina McBride. Robin Roberts will host the event at the Ryman. Carly Pearce and Cody Alan will host for CMT. Ashley Judd recently spoke out about the CMT celebration of life, stating that her mother wanted a ceremony for fans as well.

On May 12, Ashley Judd explained that she had become the unofficial spokesperson for her family when it comes to discussing her mother’s sudden death. “Both Sister and Pop have sort of deputized me, in certain ways, to speak on behalf of the family at this early time,” Ashley said to Diane Sawyer of Good Morning America. She explained that the family wanted all news of Naomi’s death to come from them first, so as not to be twisted by the media.

But that puts the difficult job of talking about it firmly on Ashley Judd’s shoulders. In her interview, she handled the subject so gracefully; she navigated the tough conversation about mental health and her mother’s state of mind before her death.

“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers. I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her,” Ashley explained. In speaking of Naomi’s mental illness, Ashley said eloquently that “the lie the disease told her was so convincing.” This prompted spectators on Twitter to share their support for Ashley speaking out.

“I really appreciate the way Ashley Judd is speaking about her mother’s mental illness and suicide,” wrote one Twitter user. “Wish more people would discuss the ways in which a person’s brain lies to them no matter what is going on outside of it.”