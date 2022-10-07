Faith Hill Shares Hilarious Throwback Clip With Tim McGraw on 26th Wedding Anniversary

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Thursday. To commemorate the moment, Faith shared an old video clip of the two together. Check it out below.

“Married to this man 26 years today!!!!! I ran across this video a while back, and thought it would be a good post in honor of our 26 year wedding anniversary. I love making my husband laugh, but nothing is more fun than making him do so in public,” she captioned the video post.

The clip begins mid-conversation, with Tim McGraw responding to his wife.

“She loves me more, though,” he says.

“Most everybody loves you more,” she replies. “But that’s okay. Because I’m comfortable with myself.”

That’s the point when Tim McGraw loses it.

“That’s not true,” Faith Hill responds.

“I’m pretty comfortable with you, too,” he replies.

“I will say one more thing and I will end,” she says. “The greatest gift that we have ever been given in life are our children. It’s because of them that I want to be the best person that I can possibly be. And because of their dad…that’s you, by the way…”

“We have blood tests!” Tim McGraw replies.

“I don’t want to get all sappy because [gag], but I do love this guy,” Faith Hill says. “He is spicy like Tabasco sauce. Times 1,000. He is spicy. And he’s a handful. And it’s awesome. Thank you for my babies. I love them and I love you.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Celebrate 26 Years of Marriage

Tim McGraw also paid tribute to Faith Hill on their wedding anniversary. His post was a bit more sentimental.

“Wow, 26 years! Happy anniversary to my girl! I love you baby!” he captioned a video post of photos of the couple through the years.

The couple met in 1996 on the ‘Spontaneous Combustion’ tour, and they’ve rarely been apart since. They have three children together. Their youngest daughter, Audrey, recently shared a throwback clip of her own celebrating her mother’s 55th birthday. The clip is from Faith Hill’s earliest days in the entertainment industry, well before she had established her now massive career.

All of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s girls are grown. Audrey is the baby at 20 years old.

While Faith Hill has stepped away almost entirely from music since her duet album with Tim McGraw in 2017, she will return to the stage once this fall. She’ll join Wynonna Judd on the final date of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ The show was actually added to the original schedule. It’s in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky. It takes place on October 29 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.