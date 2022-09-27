Faith Hill To Be Honored by National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame for Work on ‘1883’

Country music and 1883 star Faith Hill will be honored by the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame according to Wide Open Country. She’ll receive the Patsy Montana Award, which is presented to people in entertainment “who continue to advance the tradition of the cowgirl in the areas of film, television, music writing and theatre.” The award is named for its first recipient, country singer and actress Patsy Montana.

She earns the award for her role in 1883. And she’s alongside good company. Emmylou Harris received the honor in 1996, among others. The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is located in Fort Worth, Tex. The ceremony takes place on November 15 at Dickies Arena. She’ll be honored alongside a few cowgirls going into the Hall of Fame. Sherry Cagan, Gretel Erlich, Heidi Redd and Kristen Vold are the honorees. Last year, Miranda Lambert was among the honorees.

Faith Hill turned 55 last week. Both her daughter and Tim McGraw paid tribute to her. Kelly Clarkson also paid tribute to Faith Hill as she begins a new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her popular Kellyoke segment, she nailed a version of the 1999 hit “Breathe.” The track was from Faith Hill’s 1999 album of the same name. It’s been a while since Faith brought us any new music. She did the album with her husband in 2017, The Rest of Our Life. Her last solo material was a Christmas collection titled Joy to the World! in 2008. Before that, it was 2005’s Fireflies. But 90s country music is having quite a moment right now. Her contemporary, Shania Twain, is having quite a comeback as a result. Maybe it’s enough for Hill to consider her own return to country.

Faith Hill is Set to Honor The Judds in Kentucky

Earlier this year, The Judds announced a reunion tour. That was left in doubt after the untimely death of Naomi Judd in April. But many of Wynonna Judd’s friends and peers rallied around her and urged her to move forward with the tour. So they’ll take turns singing at her side in Naomi’s stead. Along the way, folks like Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile and Ashley McBryde will fill in to pay tribute to the legacy of one of the most popular country duos of all time. Martina McBride will open all shows.

There’s an extra special guest for the Kentucky show. The Judds are from the Bluegrass State, and they’ll wrap in Lexington at Rupp Arena on October 29. Faith Hill will perform alongside Wynonna Judd for the show. The Mississippi native and Judd were getting into their solo careers at about the same time. It’s likely the first live performance from Faith Hill since her joint tour with Tim McGraw to support their record.