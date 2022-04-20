Faith Hill Reflects on ‘It’s Your Love’ 25 Years Later, the First Duet She Released With Husband Tim McGraw

It’s difficult to believe, but it’s been a quarter-century since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill released crossover hit “It’s Your Love.”

The eventual country music super couple were dating when the studio brought “It’s Your Love” to McGraw’s attention. And when the now-married couple recorded the music video, Hill was about to give birth to their first-born child, Gracie.

On Tuesday, Hill allowed her mind to drift back to those beautiful 1997 memories. She posted a snap of the couple as they recorded the video.

This is how she captioned it: “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Tim released the single “It’s Your Love.” This was the very first duet we released, and it spent 6 weeks at #1 on the charts. While many more have followed, this one will always hold a special place in my heart. I was pregnant with our first child, Gracie, and I was craving milk shakes. In this behind-the-scenes photo, I was most likely trying to hide the stain on my dress from the milk shake I devoured that day!! #ItsYourLove”

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Decided to Record ‘It’s Your Love’ While They Still Were Dating

Now for more about “It’s Your Love,” the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill song released May 12, 1997. It was on McGraw’s album, “Everywhere.”

McGraw talked to American Songwriter how the genesis of the song. “We were dating at the time, and we were in the middle of a tour together. I remember I had a place out in Leiper’s Fork (outside of Nashville). And the bus was sitting there. Missy (Gallimore) showed up with that song, and we went to the back of the bus to listen. I instantly knew I was going to cut it. I played it for Faith and told her I wanted her to sing on it. We both really felt like we had something.”

The two did certainly have something. They married in October, 1996. McGraw notched four No. 1 hits on country radio that year. Hill was a year removed from her own album, “It Matters to Me,” which produced her third No. 1 country single.

“It’s Your Love” became the country song everyone was singing in the car or out at the bar back in 1997. The song stayed at No. 1 for six weeks and it earned top honors from the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

Meanwhile, Hill gave birth to Gracie on May 7, 1997. To conceal her pregnancy in the music video, she wore an empire waist dress. The camera would show closeups of Hill’s face or the couple in silhouette.

Couple Produced a String of Hits and Even Recorded a Video in Paris

Yes, the couple sang a string of top-selling duets from “Like We Never Loved At All,” “I Need You” and “Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me.” They even shot a music video to “Let’s Make Love” in Paris, the most romantic city on Earth. And they collaborated on their own album in 2017.

Fans of 1883 also know McGraw and Hill make a great married couple on TV.

But there’s nothing like the first duet. Now, kick it back to 1997 and listen to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sing “It’s Your Love.” Promise, you won’t notice the milkshake stains.