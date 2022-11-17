False Alan Jackson Death Hoax Spreads on Social Media

Alan Jackson is not dead. And while we’re on the subject, neither is Bruce Willis or Neal McDonough.

Today reminded us once again that we can’t believe everything we read on the internet. Early this morning, rumors that Jackson passed began spreading on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, but those rumors were just that. The country music legend is alive and well.

The gossip appears to have originated from a website called FNEWS2. The publication seems to be in the business of celebrity death hoaxes because it also posted obituaries for Willis and McDonough, who are still with us, too.

In most cases, similar rumors don’t gain momentum because people have grown used to false reports and often check more reputable sources before sharing the news. But the Alan Jackson hoax may have been fueled by his Charcot-Marie-Tooth diagnosis (CMT). The Remember When singer first learned he had the degenerative nerve disease over a decade ago. But he recently shared that the symptoms have worsened over the past few years.

Alan Jackson Suffers From a Degenerative Nerve Disease

CMT, which Jackson inherited from his father, is a subtype of muscular dystrophy that causes motor and sensory issues. The symptoms caused Alan Jackson to postpone the last two stops of his Last Call: One for the Road tour until 2023.

It’s important to note that the disease is not life-threatening, but it can sometimes make it difficult for the musician to play his guitar and perform on stage.

“I hoped I’d be able to be there,” Jackson announced on his website. “I hate to disappoint my fans, [and[ I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time.”

Jackson’s fans can rest assured that he is doing well, and the 64-year-old will continue to sing as long as he can. In fact, he doing so well that he recently appeared as the recipient of the Artist of a Lifetime award during CMT’s artist of the year ceremony.

The event took place on Oct. 14th in Nashville, TN.

“We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year,” said CMT Vice President of production, music and events Margaret Comeaux in a statement. “Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can’t wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends.”