Family of Charley Pride Reaches Settlement in Dispute Over Will

A dispute over Charley Pride’s will has concluded. The country music icon died on December 12, 2020 of COVID-19 shortly after the CMA Awards in Nashville. An ongoing family dispute over his will had carried on since.

Tyler Pride is an East Texas police officer, and he’s Charley Pride’s biological son. The parties did not disclose the financial terms of the settlement.

Charley Pride’s will acknowledged three children: Carlton, Dion and Angela. His widow and the executor to his estate is Rozene Pride, and the couple shared the three children. Tyler Pride is grateful that the saga has reached a conclusion.

“I’m glad it’s over,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “I now have the ability for me and my kids to hold our heads high and be proud of the fact that I’m Charley’s son, and Charley is their grandfather.”

Meanwhile, he’s happy that the ordeal is over and that he and his children can celebrate their family.

“I won’t be tied up in litigation for years and years,” he continued. “Nobody wants that. We came to a resolution and we can move on with our lives and know that that can never be taken away from us. Nor can it be said that I’m not his son or they’re not his grandkids. We can go on with our lives and make memories.”

Texas Police Officer Reaches Settlement With the Family of Charley Pride

Tyler Pride remains extremely proud of his father’s legacy, even if he wasn’t a big part of his life. He’s also proud to call him his father. He was asked by the Dallas Morning News about the financial terms, and he didn’t want to talk about it.

“I’ll just say that it’s a settlement we both agreed on, that allows both sides to move on with our lives,” he said. “The main thing for me was to protect my family and protect the fact that I was part of his legacy and that I was his son. And protect my ability to be able to say that. And be proud of that and not have to be worried about what somebody else might do or think or say or anything.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Pride and his wife have five children. They share one child and along with his wife’s child that he adopted. They adopted three additional children.

When the Dallas Morning News first reported the dispute, they shared that Tyler was 13 years old when the results of a DNA test proved his relation. Charley Pride had to pay back child support of $92,000. He also had to continue child support payments to Tyler’s mother, Joyce Tines. Those payments continued until Tyler was 18. Joyce never responded to phone calls or text messages from the News. The News also made efforts to get a comment from Charley Pride’s widow, but did not receive an answer.