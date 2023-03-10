First-Ever People’s Choice Country Awards Coming to NBC This Fall

The People’s Choice Awards have honored several country artists over the years. The awards show has several genre-specific trophies. Then, there are country singers like Luke Combs who land nominations for all-genre awards. Later this year, though, the show will roll out its country music awards show.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

I know. You’re probably asking yourself if we really need another country awards show. After all, we’ve got the CMA Awards, the ACM Awards, the CMT Music Awards, and the Americana Music Awards, just to name a few. This one is different, though.

A Fan-Voted Country Awards Show

Like the other People’s Choice Awards, the new country show will be completely fan-voted. So, country fans will be able to make their voices heard. Additionally, honorary awards will be given during the show.

According to Music Row, the People’s Choice Country Awards will reportedly take place in September. The show will air live from the Grand Ole Opry on NBC. Additionally, the show will be available to watch live and on-demand on Peacock. The new show comes as the result of a partnership between the Opry and NBCUniversal.

“We’re excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year’s biggest celebration in country music to Nashville,” said Senior VP of live events at NBCUniversal TV & Streaming, Cassandra Tryon said of the upcoming show. “Country fans are passionate about their music and there’s no better place to host this event than from country music’s biggest stage.”

There is no word on whether this will remove the country categories from the larger People’s Choice Awards. However, it stands to reason that country artists would still be eligible for all-genre nominations and awards.

Currently, the list of nominees for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards is not available. However, if they plan to hold the awards show in September, we’ll probably learn more about performers and nominees in the coming months.

The People’s Choice Awards and Country Music

The new show will focus solely on country music. However, this is far from the first time that the People’s Choice Awards have honored country artists. One only has to look back to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards to see that.

Last year, Carrie Underwood took home Country Artist of 2022. Additionally, Luke Combs was up for several awards. He competed for Concert Tour, Male Artist, and Album of the year. Also, 90s country legend Shania Twain took home the Icon Award at last year’s award show. She also performed a 4-song medley of her biggest hits.

They even kicked last year’s show off with a nod to Yellowstone. Kenan Thompson portrayed “Kip Dutton, the only Dutton from the great wide plains of Atlanta,” in the skit. Seeing that Yellowstone reference should have clued us into the fact that the People’s Choice Awards was ready to launch a spinoff show.