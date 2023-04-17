First Round of Performers Announced for 2023 AMERICANAFEST: Chris Shiflett, Band of Heathens, More

One of the best weeks to be in Nashville is during AMERICANAFEST, which routinely draws more than 200 of the world’s best roots artists and bands to Music City. And for the 23rd year, AMERICANAFEST is living up to its billing as the premier showcase for the genre, bringing together award-winning legends, trailblazing mainstays, and buzzworthy new artists.

The Americana Music Association announced the first round of performers for this year’s five-day festival, which runs from Sept. 19-23. This year’s initial lineup features more than 50 artists, including The Band of Heathens, Channing Wilson, Chris Shiflett, Mary Gauthier, Robert Ellis, Steep Canyon Rangers, and SUSTO, among many others.

Festival Passes—which allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events—are now on sale now for $125 (the price will increase to $149 on June 2). Once again, the highlight of the week is the Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium, which kicks off the festival.

At a Glance

AMERICANAFEST takes place Sept. 19-23 across multiple venues in Nashville

The showcase annually features around 200 roots/folk/Americana acts

Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium highlights the five-day festival

More than 100 additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks

Festival passes are on sale now

2023 AMERICANAFEST Lineup