Flatland Cavalry Reschedules Dates After Band Member Suffers Loss of ‘Close Family Member’

Country music outfit Flatland Cavalry is on the road as part of their Far Out West 2022 Tour. But the show has taken a backseat to a family tragedy. The band announced they’re rescheduling several upcoming dates after a band member suffered a family loss.

The band issued the following statement on Instagram regarding the rescheduled shows.

“This past weekend a member of Flatland Cavalry suffered the loss of a close family member. The band and team have decided it is best to reschedule this upcoming weekend’s shows.”

“Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this tough time. We will announce rescheduled dates as they come together. Thank y’all for the love and support.”

The affected shows include upcoming dates in Lawrence, Kansas, Denver, Colorado, and Hays, Kansas. The band promised to make up the shows at a future date. But there’s no word yet on when they’ll return to these cities.

The band added the following caption, “Thank y’all for your love and support during this time. We will post rescheduled dates as soon as they are finalized.”

Fans were quick to offer their words of support to the band during this difficult time. “So sorry to hear this. Sending love and prayers y’all’s way,” wrote one fan. “Keep y’all’s head up boys. Your fans are here for you! much love to a healthy recovery from your loss,” said another. “Prayers your guys’ way! We will see y’all in Denver soon,” wrote one fan still waiting for his chance to see the band live.

Flatland Cavalry Has New Music on the Horizon

Flatland Cavalry recently dropped the new harmony-driven country rocker “Mountain Song”. The song was released ahead of a new EP set to come out later this year. But they’ve had the song lined up for years waiting for the right time to come out.

“It’s a song that we’ve had for a while that we just recorded at The Bunker [the Texas recording studio]. It was inspired by the mountain town. I grew up in West Texas, and we got started out in a place where there were no terrains and really no hills – nothing,” frontman Cleto Cordero said to CMT. “We went to Red River, New Mexico, several years ago. I remember being moved by the countryside and everything. So, the song is about being out in the mountains and feeling that kind of nature and the peace it brings.”

“We’re going to go into the studio in the next couple of weeks to record a fall EP,” Cordero said. “When it’s gray, cloudy, rainy or snowing out and you just want to make Chili when you’re just sitting at home – songs to pair with that. Songs that will make you feel warm. That’s the plan before the years over.”