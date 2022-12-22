Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Wife Brittney Have Special Christmas Plans With Their ‘Babies’

Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney have special holiday plans for their “babies.”

The couple recently issued a statement through Brian’s record label, Nashville South Records. In it, he explained that he and his wife of nine years cherish time with their family during the Yuletide season. That family includes them and their four dogs.

“Yeah, me and Brittney have a big ‘ole pack of dogs,” he wrote. “And we definitely get them involved in the Christmas celebration. And pretty much any celebration that we have, they’re involved.”

“You know, any time we’re off and at the house, our day kinda revolves around our dogs. Our dogs are our babies, and it’s always fun to kinda give ‘em some Christmas treats around that time and make it extra special for ‘em,” he continued.

Anyone following Brian or Brittney’s social media pages knows that the couple loves their dogs more than almost everything. And in 2021, Brian further proved that when he told People that Brittney and his four-legged friends are all he truly needs to find peace in life. In fact, his song Don’t Take Much is actually about living with her and the animals in a “crammed” carriage house while they built their current home.

“It was a blast,” he admitted.

Brian Kelley Had an Old Van Customized So He and His Dogs Could Road Trip in Style and Comfort

And traveling with his fur babies is also one of Brian Kelley’s favorite pastimes. In 2016, he realized that he hit the road with the dogs so often that they needed special accommodations. So he bought a church van and outfitted it with four custom crates.

He turned the front into “a luxury studio slash theater,” so he and Brittney could ride in style as well.

The 37-year-old also took some time off from his busy career after he and his bandmate, Tyler Hubbard, finished their fifth Florida Georgia Line album. And during that time, he leaned on his German shepherds while reconnecting with himself.

“I took off a couple of months to do some soul searching,” he told People. “I fished a bunch, I did a lot of journaling and creative writing and guitar playing. I did everything under the sun to keep myself busy and happy. And me and Brittney got a lot of time together. We did a bunch of cooking and playing with our dogs. I even got my arm back in shape doing some pitching.”