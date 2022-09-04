florida-georgia-line-thank-fans-during-emotional-last-concert

Florida-Georgia Line played the final show that they have scheduled this week. The duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have said that they are “taking a break” and not “breaking up,” still, it seems like this may last a while. The show was at the Minnesota State Fair on August 31. Check out some fan-shot video from TMZ below.

“You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping somebody will show up and listen,” Hubbard says to the audience in the clip. “So, thank you guys, man. It really, really means the world to us.”

Tyler Hubbard then says that it’s “the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us.” He said that he and his partner are excited about what’s ahead for each of them after Florida-Georgia Line. They finished the night with “H.O.L.Y.” and their first massive hit, “Cruise.”

The duo’s “hiatus” was confirmed to People back in February.

“I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up,” Hubbard told the magazine.

“We’re not going our separate ways,” Kelley said. “We’re taking a break from recording our music; we’re being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers and now we’re both doing that with our music.”

Over the last decade as a duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley released five albums that sold more than five million copies. Florida-Georgia Line crossed over into pop, with collaborations like “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha. That track topped the country sales chart for most of 2018.

Life After Florida-Georgia Line

Brian Kelley was first out of the gate with solo music. Sunshine State of Mind debuted in June of 2021. It featured his most successful solo track “Beach Cowboy.” This year, he released a new single titled “American Spirit.” He spent some time this summer with a long residency in his home state of Florida.

Tyler Hubbard shot through country radio this summer with “5 Foot 9.” His first big splash as a solo artist was with his collaboration last year with Tim McGraw titled “Undivided.” He has a full-length solo record coming in January, but he released a sneak peek in the meantime. Dancin’ in the Country is a six-track EP that will be part of the forthcoming record.

The fans needed something ahead of this tour. Tyler Hubbard heads out on the Speed of Now tour with Keith Urban this fall. He hops on at Footprint Center in Phoenix on September 8. They come to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 7. Check out all of their dates and get ticket information at Tyler Hubbard’s website.