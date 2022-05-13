Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Announces First Solo Single ‘5 Foot 9’

Country music singer Tyler Hubbard revealed the name of his first solo single. Florida Georgia Line is coming to an end. At least for a little while. The pair have a couple of handfuls of shows left to play on tour. However, both Hubbard and Brian Kelley are ready for the next step in their careers.

On his Instagram page, the singer posted a small clip with just a hint of the song. The good news is, folks, you don’t have to wait long. They will be hearing this song next Friday, May 20. It seems to be a summery tune with a bright sound. Just from the clip, you can get some of those vibes from 5 foot 9.

Check it out below.

This is a new era in the lives of Hubbard and Kelley. They ushered in a new sound in pop country music and dominated the radio for about a decade. They are one of three acts in the genre to have a single be certified Diamond. Except, they did it twice. Regardless of how you feel about the music, it defined a little generation of country.

So, the new era is exciting. Hubbard is a skilled writer and has worked behind the scenes on projects as well as being the main star. It’s something that should serve him well in his next steps. In the replies to his post, tons of support poured in from other artists, fans, and his wife. It was a ton of positivity. I have no doubt that his solo career will be successful.

The new Tyler Hubbard single comes out next Friday. Get ready for 5 foot 9, it might be on your radio a lot this summer.

Tyler Hubbard has his new single, and Brian Kelley made it almost all but clear that the group was coming to an end this year. This summer, the band has some shows planned and it sounds like after that, it’s over. The two will move on and support each other from afar.

“We’ve got, I think at this point, 10 or 11 more shows this year,” Kelley explained. “We’re taking a break after that, so if you want to see us, this is the year to do it.”

“I don’t know what the plan is [after],” he continued. “It’s not clear to me. At the end of the day, we’re brothers, so we’ll always have each other’s back and support, and that’s what it should be.”

So, catch Florida Georgia Line out on tour if you want to see them. After this summer, it might be… a while to put it mildly.