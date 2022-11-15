Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut as a Solo Artist

Just a few months after the Florida Georgia Line bandmates played their last show, Tyler Hubbard makes his Grand Ole Opry debut as a solo artist.

In his latest Instagram post, Tyler Hubbard shared the exciting music career news. “11.11.22 solo Opry debut,” he stated in the caption. The post included snapshots of his performance on the iconic venue’s stage.

In late October, Tyler Hubbard announced the exciting news about his solo Opry performance. “Couldn’t be more honored to be making my solo debut at the Opry on November 11th,” Hubbard declared at the time. “To have the opportunity to play on the stage where so many of my [heroes] have played means everything.”

Tyler Hubbard spoke about Florida Georgia Line’s fate in June 2022. He shared on The Storme Warren Show, “I think [personal expression is] definitely part of it. But also, you mentioned kind of being under the umbrella of a band or a brand, it sort of puts you in a box to not be able to go super deep personally. So, you can connect with the fans, but you can only go so deep because you have respect and you wanna understand that, you know, maybe you and your bandmates aren’t all on the exact same season of life and you can’t.”

Tyler Hubbard also said the situation has allowed him and former bandmate Brian Kelley to go deeper. “Which I think, after 10 years of kind of only getting to go to so deep, I just think this is extremely healthy and energizing.”

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played their last show together as Florida Georgia Line at the Minnesota State Fair on August 31st.

Tyler Hubbard Is Ready to Show a New Side of Himself With the Audience as a Solo Artist

Meanwhile, during his The Storme Warren Show appearance, Tyler Hubbard spoke about wanting to show a new side of himself with the audience as a solo artist.

“You know, you don’t wanna keep it too personal,” Tyler Hubbard stated. “So this really does allow us to shed another layer of the onion and say, ‘Hey guys, this is even more of who I am and welcome to my childhood and welcome to my struggles and welcome to my life and my family.’”

Also speaking about working with Jordan Smith on his 5 Foot 9 track, Tyler Hubbard stated, “Me and Jordan Smith produced it out and yeah man, it just, it kept getting more and more exciting as the song was coming to life. And this is kind of how I envisioned it. It’s pretty diverse and dynamic and it’s all in the same family, but there’s extended cousins and stepsisters and brothers.”