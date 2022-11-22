Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard To Perform NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

Just a little over a week after he made his Grand Ole Opry debut as a solo artist, former Florida Georgia Line bandmate Tyler Hubbard is set to perform at the NFL Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

In a statement to Taste of Country, Tyler Hubbard shared the exciting news about his Thanksgiving Day performance. It will take place during the New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium. “I can’t wait to be on the field entertaining the crowd on Thanksgiving Day,” Hubbard stated. “What a special opportunity, and I appreciate the Vikings and the NFL for inviting me to be part of this Thanksgiving tradition. I have so much to be thankful for this year, and this performance is a great way to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard is gearing up to release his new album Dancing’ in the Country in January 2023. Hubbard previously spoke about his new album with Billboard. ”We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer, ” he shared. ”And now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project. These songs have been waiting to be heard! Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour. I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”

Tyler Hubbard notably co-wrote every song on the upcoming record. Keith Urban, Jon Nite, and Ross Copperman also contributed to the album as well.

Tyler Hubbard Opens Up About His First Solo Album

Tyler Hubbard spoke about his new album and what it truly means to him. “I know the importance and the value of this first album, ” he said. “And really setting the foundation for what’s to come down the road. I’m really proud of this music, and first and foremost excited for everyone to get to know me.”

The singer and songwriter further spoke about what inspired his hit track 5 Foot 9. “As much as the song talks about real-life stuff like whiskey, country music, dirt roads, and rain, I want listeners to be reminded that God really does make the good stuff. For me, over the last couple of years, I’ve really been reminded of that.”

Tyler Hubbard also chatted with Taste of Country earlier this year about wanting to do a solo album. “It’s really only been about eight months or so, but it felt good. I just sort of decided I had all these songs and a lot of them even felt like they were a part of my story. I was like, ‘I understand why this is important and valuable to tell our individual story.’”