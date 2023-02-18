Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Speaks Out After Kellie Pickler’s Husband’s Death

Following reports that Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, died by apparent suicide at the age of 49, former American Idol judge Paula Abdul shared her support for Pickler during this difficult time.

In a tweet on Saturday (February 18th), Abdul shared that her heart is broken for Kellie Pickler. “I’m sending you comfort [and] strength during this unimaginable time,” Abdul continued. “I love you [and] am here for you. Rest In Peace #KyleJacobs.

My heart is broken for you @kelliepickler. I’m sending you comfort & strength during this unimaginable time. I love you & am here for you 🤍 Rest In Peace #KyleJacobs 🙏🏼 If you or someone you know is struggling, call #988 to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline @988Lifeline 24/7 https://t.co/hRpTItEqVb — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) February 18, 2023

Along with her comforting tweet, Abdul urged others who are struggling to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

According to various reports, Kyle Jacobs’ body was discovered in his and Pickler’s Nashville home on Friday (February 17th). The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department revealed that a 9-1-1 call was received at approximately 1:21 p.m. central time from a home on Sneed Road. First responders arrived at the residence to discover Jacobs decreased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

The authorities also revealed, “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Pickler and Jacobs were married for nearly 12 years at the time of Jacobs’ death. They eloped in 2011 after dating for two and a half years. Abdul met Pickler when she was a contestant on American Idol in 2006. She finished six during that season and competed against Chris Daughtry, Katharine McPhee, and Taylor Hicks.

Kellie Pickler Stated Career Always Comes Second to Marriage

In 2014, Kellie Pickler opened up about her marriage to Kyle Jacobs and stated that when it comes to her career and marriage, a career will always come second to marriage.

“There are moments when we miss each other,” Pickler shared about the times Jacobs is unable to travel with her. “Then when we see each other, we are so excited to be together. We always make time for us. We are our No.1 priority. Work always comes second.”

Kellie then said that her favorite place to get away with her husband is in their own backyard. “People ask me all the time what do Kyle and I like to do in our free time to relax,” Pickler also explained at the time. “We really don’t have to go far to feel like we’re ‘Closer to Nowhere’ [and] it doesn’t always mean we have to go somewhere fancy. Sometimes our favorite place to spend time together and just relax is our back porch swing.”