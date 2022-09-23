Gabby Barrett Reflects on Touring While Pregnant: ‘It Just Gets Harder to Breathe’

Gabby Barrett took the country music world by storm when she broke out during the 16th season of American Idol. She might have gone home in third place, but that in no way hindered her success. Her debut album Goldmine came out in 2020 and it was a huge success. The album spawned multiple hit singles and sent her on the road to perform for countless dedicated fans.

Barrett is a rising star who just finished up supporting Jason Aldean on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. But while rocking the stage every night on tour, she was also getting ready to bring her next child into the world. When she should’ve been resting, she was performing to thousands of fans every night.

Now she’s left the tour for maternity leave so properly rest as she prepares for the birth of her second child. But she sat down with Taste of Country to talk about the troubles behind performing while pregnant.

“My husband is always like, ‘Oh, I’m so scared,'” Barrett said. “He always thought I was going to fall on the thrust that goes out from the stage. But I’m just like, ‘I got this.’ And I haven’t fallen yet.”

Aside from worrying her loving husband, performing live also became difficult. The stamina required to play for adoring fans is a lot. Especially while carrying a child.

“It just gets harder to breathe and it’s harder to have vocal control and all of those things,” Barrett said. “I kind of had to find ways and little tactics around it to make sure that we were still putting on a good show, though. I just took it week by week.”

Gabby Barrett Thanks the Fans for the Support

Aldean employed three other supporting acts to take Barrett’s place on the tour. Through it all, Barrett said it was all of the fans who helped her push through.

“I appreciate the support very much from everybody,” Barrett said. “I don’t really tell people how far along I’m in the pregnancy, so I definitely had to show the crowd every once in a while that I had an actual baby in there.”

She also credited the support from Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany as a major factor in getting her through her performances. She described them as “very relaxed people” who helped her stay in the right mindset.

“I know Brittany sometimes comes out on the road. I don’t think she comes up every single weekend, so I wasn’t able to talk to her too much. We talked for a couple minutes in the very beginning of the tour, but yeah, I would love to continue that relationship.”

She stepping away from the road now, but Barrett already has her next tour planned. She’ll be joining the Kane Brown tour next spring alongside Dustin Lynch and LoCash.