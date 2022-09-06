Gabby Barrett Reveals Exciting Details About New Music in the Works

Gabby Barrett spent a lot of time this year on the road with Jason Aldean for his ‘Rock and Roll Cowboy’ tour. Now as she takes some time to await the arrival of her second child, she’s talking about working on a new record, too. In an interview with Taste of Country, she says that’s the agenda for September.

“We are going to spend much of September focusing a lot on getting recordings and producing done for album number two,” she said. “So I’ll be writing and recording a lot in September and just preparing for next year before going on maternity leave.”

She says that all is well as she awaits her second child.

“I’m doing good and I’m feeling good,” she said. “I’m very thankful that this pregnancy has went well.”

She had a more difficult time with her first pregnancy. She developed a condition that caused her to break out in a rash.

“It doesn’t go away until after you deliver,” she explained. “It’s funny because during the CMA Awards, when I performed ‘I Hope’ with Charlie Puth, I was wearing a black outfit with long sleeves and long pants. Little did anybody know that underneath all of that, I just had this outbreak everywhere all over me, and it was caused by the pregnancy.”

She says that naming her first child, a girl was easy. Bayleh is her daughter’s name, and she says that she had chosen the name as soon as she knew it was a girl. They’re having a boy this time, and choosing a name has been much more difficult. She’ll take an extended break from the road to deliver and spend time with her family before returning next year.

New Music on the Way from Gabby Barrett

The 22-year-old Pennsylvania native first caught America’s eye as the second runner up during the 16th season of American Idol. Her debut album was released shortly after. Goldmine came out in 2020. She performed “I Hope” on the show, which almost immediately landed her a deal with Warner Brothers Nashville. She later re-recorded the track with Charlie Puth.

Now she’ll try to follow it up. After the record’s massive success, she hit the road with Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and this year, Jason Aldean. It’s been quite a whirlwind for Gabby Barrett. Since its’ release Goldmine has been certified platinum. It peaked at fourth on the country chart.

While she is stepping away from the road for a while to be with her family and write new music, she does have a few shows lined up for 2023. Perhaps she’ll be ready to debut some of the new songs by then. The first date in the new years is on June 2 in St. Augustine, Fla., and she’s there the next night, too. She’s also in Greenwood Village, Colo. on June 10. Keep an eye on all upcoming dates and get ticket information at her website.