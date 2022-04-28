garth-brooks-adds-new-date-in-canada-to-2022-stadium-tour

International country music star Garth Brooks just added a single show in Canada to his 2022 Stadium Tour schedule. Brooks and his band will perform live at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Saturday, June 25, according to a press release and Taste of Country report.

“Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA,” Garth wrote on social media.

Brooks has played in Edmonton before, but never at the Commonwealth Stadium. In 2017, more than 160,000 fans showed up for his nine shows at Rogers Place. This year’s stopover in Alberta is also his one and only show in Canada for the duration of the tour; so fans north of the border should prepare accordingly.

Tickets for Brooks’ show in Edmonton are set to go on sale on Friday, May 6, at 10AM MT, with an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Seats will be available exclusively via Ticketmaster and will cost $104.95, all-inclusive. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on the date of the show.

Brooks and his team have steadily rebuilt the Stadium Tour with new and added dates since having to cancel the original tour in 2021 due to COVID concerns. Currently, the tour plans to wrap in Dublin, Ireland on September 17; but if recent events give any indication, Garth could always get the itch to schedule a new date or two in the meantime.

Before announcing his stop in Canada, Garth Brooks added a second show in Utah

Earlier this week, the Garth Brooks team added a second show in Salt Lake City, Utah, after his only planned show sold out in less than 45 minutes. Tickets to Brooks’ show at Rice-Eccles Stadium went on sale on Friday but all 50,000 tickets moved so quickly that Garth decided to appease the fans with a second night of music.

Garth Brooks Adds Brand-New Opening Night For Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, June 17th, 7:00 PM



On Sale Friday, April 29th, 10:00 AM MT



At the first on sale, Garth Sold 50,000 tickets in 45 Minutes then quickly sold out. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/nuSVwkre5I — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 25, 2022

Tickets for his upcoming second show on June 17th will go on sale later this week on Friday, April 29 at 10 am MT. For those that are interested, you can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks when they release tomorrow morning.

The news of a second Utah show comes almost a year after Brooks promised to return to the state. In 2021, before losing the remainder of his tour to COVID, Brooks told the crowd he would return. Even then, the demand for tickets reached record-setting levels.

“We left a lot of people in line — this was the fastest sellout we’ve ever had, or Ticketmaster’s ever had. And as much as I love that and as much as I’m thankful for that, all I can think about are those people who waited as long as you and they didn’t get a ticket. So I’m going to do something stupid right now,” Garth Brooks told the Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd last July.

So not only did Brooks make good on his promise, but he’s delivering double on it, as well. His July 2021 concert sold out all 50,000 seats in less than 30 minutes.