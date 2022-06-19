Garth Brooks Adds One Last Stadium Tour Date for 2022

Country music legend Garth Brooks has added a final stop on his 2022 Stadium Tour. He’ll take the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, August 6.

It’s Garth’s first trip to Houston in seven years, and it’ll be his first time performing at NRG Stadium. Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans are encouraged to only purchase the “all inclusive” $98.95 tickets from the site. Check out the video announcement below.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The LAST Stadium Tour Date in North America #GARTHinHOUSTON at NRG Stadium. Tickets go ON SALE Friday, June 24th at 10:00am CT. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qi6fdNIcme — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 15, 2022

Garth Brooks has played a number of stadium dates this year. He had a pair of dates in Salt Lake City, Utah over the weekend. Before this announcement, he added dates in Edmonton and Buffalo. The two Edmonton dates are on June 24 and 25, and he’ll visit Buffalo on July 23. The tour also has two dates in Charlotte on July 15 and 16, and it features Garth’s first performance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. on July 30. The visit to “Jerry World” is sold out, and more than 80,000 fans are expected to attend. Check out his full itinerary and get information about tickets at his website.

Garth Brooks Overseas

Garth Brooks will perform “The Final Concerts of the Stadium Tour” in Dublin, Ireland. The run at Croke Park spans five nights. Performances on September 9, 10, 11, 16, and 17 are all sold out. He’ll perform for more than 400,000 fans during his stay.

What’s Next?

The Stadium Tour took a little longer to complete due to pauses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Brooks says that the dates in Ireland will conclude the run. So, what’s next for the bigger-than-life star?

Garth did return to the Grand Ole Opry stage for an intimate, acoustic performance in 2021. He also did a run of shows on the “Dive Bar Tour” in 2019 that included the world-famous Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Tex. Could a return to more intimate spaces be on the horizon?

As he plots his next move, he’ll certainly turn some attention to his new Broadway bar in Nashville. Friends in Low Places is on the way, and he’s been revealing more details about what to expect from the destination honky tonk. The new bar will occupy the space that housed Paradise Park Trailer Resort for years. Brooks has teased that his venue will favor traditional honky tonks, offering plenty of open spaces for dancing and enjoying live music. He joins a long trend of stars occupying Lower Broadway, including his contemporary Alan Jackson and other greats like Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.