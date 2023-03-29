Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton to Co-Host 2023 ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music revealed that Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will co-host the 58th ACM Awards ceremony on May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The upcoming show marks the third time Dolly will serve as host/co-host of the ACM Awards. Dolly teamed with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett to co-host the ACM Awards in 2022. She also emceed the event in 2000. In addition, Dolly Parton will premiere the lead single from her upcoming rock album.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” said Dolly Parton. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show.”

This marks the first time Garth Brooks will take the stage to host a major awards show. It comes ahead of his Las Vegas residency that kicks off on May 18.

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” added Garth Brooks.

58th ACM Awards

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show. It made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream in partnership with Prime Video.

This year’s show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards. That show broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show, with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 58th ACM Awards nominees, performers, and presenters for this year’s show will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The ACM Awards is the world’s biggest and most groundbreaking country music awards show. And the only one to stream live across the globe thanks to our partners at Prime Video. So there is no host pairing more appropriate than music’s most iconic global superstars, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks,” said Academy of Country Music CEO and ACM Awards executive producer Damon Whiteside. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent. Fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”