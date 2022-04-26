Garth Brooks Announces Another Utah Concert After Stadium Show Sold Out in Less Than an Hour

On Monday, country superstar Garth Brooks announced that he’s adding a second stadium show in Salt Lake City, Utah after his first concert sold out in 45 minutes. Tickets to Brooks’ show at Rice-Eccles Stadium went on sale on Friday but promptly sold out their allotment of 50,000. Therefore the country singer added another show at the same venue to make up for the overwhelming ticket demand.

Garth Brooks revealed the second concert on social media yesterday. Tickets for his upcoming second show on June 17th will go on sale later this week on Friday, April 29 at 10 am MT. For those that are interested, you can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks when they release on Friday.

At the first on sale, Garth Sold 50,000 tickets in 45 Minutes then quickly sold out. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/nuSVwkre5I — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 25, 2022

So far, the June 17 concert will be the only return date on his current North American tour. According to a press release about the additional show, it will also be the last concert Garth Brooks plays in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming on this tour. The second show makes it the third one he’s performed in Utah since his current stadium tour began in the summer of 2021.

The “Friends In Low Places” singer last played the University of Utah stadium in July of last year. Coming out of the pandemic, fans flocked to the summer show. His July 2021 concert sold out all 50,000 seats in less than 30 minutes. That prompted Brooks to address the crowd late in the show when he told his fans that he would return to the venue.

“This tour ends in the summer of ’22. Before this stadium tour ends, I would like to come back here,” Garth Brooks said to the crowd, according to the Deseret News.

Garth Brooks Keeps His Promise to His Fans in Utah

Country music icon Garth Brooks is obviously a man of his word. The singer not only kept his promise of returning to Utah to play another show for fans in the area. But he’s also added a second additional show to the summer stadium tour just to make sure as many of his fans can see him perform as possible.

The Deseret News covered his July 2021 concert performance and were the first to report news of additional shows. The outlet reported that he had just finished singing his hit song “The Dance,” but that his band kept playing. Fans thought the show was about to end, but Brooks addressed the crowd. He clearly felt bad about his thousands of fans that didn’t get tickets to the show.

“We left a lot of people in line — this was the fastest sellout we’ve ever had, or Ticketmaster’s ever had. And as much as I love that and as much as I’m thankful for that, all I can think about are those people who waited as long as you and they didn’t get a ticket. So I’m going to do something stupid right now,” Garth Brooks told the Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd.

That’s when he promised to come back before the tour ended in the summer of 2022. Brooks tries to make his fans’ ticket-buying process as fair as possible. He utilizes a luck-of-the-draw ticket approach, which he did for the Utah shows as well. All tickets are $95 at his Salt Lake concerts no matter where your seat is in the stadium. Seats are chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. So everyone has a fair shot at sitting as close to the stage as possible. It’s a classy move from the legendary country musician and one that his fans surely appreciate.