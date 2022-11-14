Garth Brooks Announces Las Vegas Residency: ‘Garth Brooks/Plus One’

Garth Brooks will head to Las Vegas in 2023 for more that 20 shows at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum. The Las Vegas residency, dubbed Garth Brooks/Plus One, will kick off in May 2023, with additional dates in June, July, November, and December.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” said Garth Brooks. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Garth Brooks/Plus One will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest.

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June 2023: 1, 3, 4

July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Verified Fans

Tickets for the shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open now and will continue through Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT. Tickets for registrants will go on sale on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

To commemorate his Las Vegas Residency, Garth will released Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE. The 5-disc box set features more than 50 live recordings, as well as newly released recordings. Fans can pre-order the box after registering for the Verified Fan pre-sale.

“Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace,” said Anthony Carano, president/CEO for Caesars Entertainment. “We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus One will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he’s chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family.”

Key Dates to Know

1. Verified Fan Registration is open now until Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT.

2. Verified Fan Onsale Invitations go out on the evening of Nov. 20.

3. The Verified Fan Onsale takes place on Nov. 21. In an effort to manage wait times for fans, all shows will be assigned specific sale windows, which will be communicated prior to the start of the sale.