Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.

I never felt like a songwriter until tonight when @lukecombs sang the [email protected] out of Beaches of Cheyenne!

Thank you @NSAIofficial for yet another unforgettable moment in my life and career!! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 21, 2022

Was Garth Brooks editing the word…”shoot?”

Regardless, it’s a killer version by one of country music’s biggest titans. Check out a clip below.

It’s a song that Garth Brooks co-wrote with Bryan Kennedy and Dan Roberts. Fresh Horses was released in 1995, and it had a worldwide radio ban until it was available for purchase. It’s when Garth Brooks began doing things a little differently. So the only two tracks that got a lot of play on radio were the first two that were released as singles: “She’s Every Woman” and “The Fever.” It was his final album before the Chris Gaines experiment.

Garth Brooks was honored at the event with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. It was a big night that also saw Taylor Swift take home Songwriter-Artist of the Decade. Ashley Gorley was named Songwriter of the Decade. Jordan Davis and Little Big Town also played at the event, among others.

Garth Brooks is Big in Ireland

The B-Side to “Beaches of Cheyenne” is a track called “Ireland.” Maybe that explains the phenomenon of his popularity in the country. People in Ireland absolutely love the Oklahoman. He just sold out five nights at Croke Park. More than 400,000 folks saw him play the hits at the venue. It was a nice ending to his Stadium Tour, which he wrapped stateside earlier this summer. He says that he is done with large scale touring.

Maybe there’s a path to Las Vegas for Garth. George Strait is one of his heroes, and when The King stepped away from touring, he forged a path to Sin City that has been emulated for a decade. He still steps out for some one-off shows, but for the most part, if you want to see him, you have to make a trip of it.

In the meantime, he does have a run of shows in Missouri to close out September. On September 30, October 1 & 2, he’ll open the Thunder Ridge at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale. More than 55,000 will see those three shows, and they’re sold out. Keep up with future announcements at his website.