Garth Brooks Crushes ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ With The Pips at Kennedy Center Honors: VIDEO

Country music legend Garth Brooks paid tribute to another legend in the industry during a tribute to Gladys Knight at the Wednesday Night Kennedy Center Honors. During this wildly impressive performance, Garth Brooks stepped on the stage with the legendary Pips performing a spot-on rendition of Knight’s 1973 hit Midnight Train To Georgia.

Thankfully, the video is there for us to watch this incredible performance repeatedly.

🎶He’s leaving, on that midnight train to Georgia 🎶

@garthbrooks is right, you can’t sing this one without The Pips. #KCHonors pic.twitter.com/Df5mFSQgaM — CBS (@CBS) December 29, 2022

The smashing performance came when Brooks was honoring Knight in the live performance. In an interview, Brooks notes that it was an honor to perform Midnight Train to Georgia that night. Especially following in the steps of one of the “sweetest, most beautiful souls inside and out, Gladys Knight.”

Knight Was Among Many Other Famous Names Honored During The Night Of Music and Entertainment

Grammy-winning artist Gladys Knight is known by many as the “empress of soul.” The music legend is an icon in the music industry. During the event, Knight was honored alongside various other famous faces.

Some other honorees for the evening include former television actor, famed movie star, and filmmaker George Clooney. Also included in the honors was Christian pop music singer and songwriter Amy Grant. Other honorees also recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors event were the legendary rock band U2 and Cuban-American composer, conductor, and educator Tania Leon.

Garth Brooks Honors Paul Simon With A Moving Performance Of The Boxer

On Wednesday, December 21 legendary singer and musician Paul Simon was honored during the Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon. During this event, numerous fans of the iconic folk music legend were treated to several touching performances. Each one honoring the now 81-year-old singer. Among those honoring Paul Simon were country music power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

In this emotional performance, the country music couple performs one of Simon’s most recognizable tunes The Boxer. This iconic tune is featured in the Simon and Garfunkle 1970 album Bridge Over Troubled Water.

“This is a joy and an honor,” Garth Brooks says tearfully during the tribute.

“I don’t know which one is the bigger one: the bigger joy or the bigger honor. I can just tell you that I’m speaking … I’m trying not to cry … I’m speaking for the five boys and the one girl and my mom and my dad in our house,” Brooks says. “When [Paul Simon’s] stuff was playing, our house was a sweet place to be in, man. Just, it was really good.”