Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Speaks Out About Realities of Nashville Music Industry

Just because Allie Colleen shares the same last name as Garth Brooks doesn’t mean the country star’s daughter had an easy time getting into the Nashville music scene. Like any other hopeful musician with a dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry, she had to work hard to land herself on the right stages until she finally caught the attention of the right people.

As Jason Aldean says, it’s a crazy town.

Recently, 25-year-old Allie Colleen spoke about how her time in Nashville has been the most challenging in her life, but it’s also been the most rewarding.

“I went through a lot of really personal changes last year that were the most growth-inspiring months of my life,” Colleen told PEOPLE. “But they were also the hardest.”

Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Speaks About ‘Stones’ She Sees in ‘Everyone’s Hands’

Earlier this month, the proud and talented daughter of Garth Brooks released a new single, “Halos and Horns,” produced by fellow country greats Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann. And while this has been another accomplishment for the young songstress, the experience of writing and creating her own music has shown her that anyone in the music industry has to handle lots of criticism.

“I do believe you see what you look for,” Colleen shared. “So, I’ve really tried to change the lens a little bit because yeah, everywhere I look, I see stones in everyone’s hands, ready to be thrown.”

This is how she found the inspiration for her debut album, Stones, which she released last year.

“Anyone with any sort of public profile knows what I mean,” Garth Brooks’ daughter said. “Stones can come from all angles. And on some days, you just want to pick them up and throw them right back as hard as you can.” She paused. “But I just kind of try to keep them in my pocket. And the ones that are too heavy? Well, I just leave those where they are.”

Colleen Finds Courage to Push Forward Through Father and ‘Bonus Mom’ Trisha Yearwood

Allie Colleen explained that without her thick skin, it’s possible she would never have seen her first album. But thanks to the lessons she learned from Brooks, her mom and her “bonus mom,” Trisha Yearwood, she had the courage to carry out her dream.

“I don’t know that my little heart would’ve made it if I didn’t come here so tough,” Colleen said.

“This is a hard, hard town. And so, to watch my dad and my bonus mom and my mom [Sandy Mahl] handle all of that with such grace and just hold their head up through life was very beneficial for me,” she continued. “My whole family is just a bunch of strong people that I think have created this lifeline for me where I just don’t care about the stones thrown at me. I just don’t care. I don’t have to.”