Garth Brooks Declares George Strait, Merle Haggard, and Dolly Parton ‘Should Be Played on Lower Broadway in 2022’

Garth Brooks recently revealed the name for his Lower Broadway bar, calling it Friends in Low Places. In addition to naming his bar after his own classic country song, Brooks will play the classics in the venue at all times. He’s dedicated his life and career to country music, and is going to honor the dedication that others have put in as well.

“[Friends In Low Places] will be a classic honky-tonk, because country music has been so good to me,” Brooks has said. “King George [Strait], Merle Haggard, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton should be played on Lower Broadway in 2022. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

And honestly, it’s not too much at all. Supporting new and up-and-coming talent is important, of course, but there’s just something about hearing the classics in this day and age that hits different. Imagine walking down the street on Lower Broadway and hearing “Jolene” spilling from the open doors of Friends in Low Places. I’d want to go inside and have a beer immediately.

I feel like that’s the aim of playing the classics. Not only to pay homage to Garth Brooks’ country roots, but also to drum up that sense of nostalgia for good ole honky tonk bars. It’ll all be part of the atmosphere of Friends in Low Places.

“We’ll also play Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and artists like Ashley McBryde, too,” Brooks continued. “It’ll sound like a Garth Brooks concert in there: undeniably all country music.”

Garth Brooks Plans to Play Country Classics in His Bar, Plus What Friends in Low Places is All About

The new bar on Lower Broadway is going to be three stories and 40,000 square feet of honky tonk space. Until recently, nothing was known of Garth Brooks’ plans for the space. But, with the name reveal out of the way, things are starting to come together for the legendary country singer.

Friends in Low Places is replacing Downtown Sporting Club. Apparently, the bar will use Downtown Sporting Club’s original neon sign, which has been refurbished. Also likely will be the involvement somehow of Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood. That’s just speculation from Nashville residents and insiders, though. We’ll have to wait and see when the bar opens if there’s any nod to Brooks’ equally legendary wife.

Brooks has high hopes for the venue, and a lot of love and respect for Nashville itself. He’s aiming for Friends in Low Places to inspire “love and kindness […] in the home of country music.” He continued, “We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country.”

When Brooks first spoke about the concept he said, “when you talk about Broadway, it’s the friends in low places right there. It’s the perfect place.” Lower Broadway is the place to be, clearly; you’ll find friends in low places and Friends in Low Places right there, waiting to offer you a beer.